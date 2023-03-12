New Jersey Set to Ban Non-Flushable Baby Wipes: What You Need to Know

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Protecting the environment has become a top priority for many governments and organizations worldwide. New Jersey, in particular, has been at the forefront of this movement, with Governor Phil Murphy and legislators implementing various measures to reduce waste and improve sustainability. After successfully banning plastic bags and straws, they're now targeting non-flushable baby wipes. In this article, we'll discuss what this new law means for you and the environment.

Why Is New Jersey Banning Non-Flushable Baby Wipes?

According to the proposed bill 3649 sponsored by New Jersey Democrat Senator Joseph Cryan, non-flushable baby wipes cause significant harm to sewage and septic systems. The wipes are typically made of synthetic materials that do not break down or disintegrate when submerged in water, leading to clogs in pipes, pumps, and water treatment systems. This can result in costly repairs and environmental damage.

What Does the New Law Entail?

The new law, if passed, will make it illegal to sell non-flushable disposable wipe products in New Jersey. The bill defines non-flushable disposable wipes as cloth-like products intended for personal cleansing that do not break down or disintegrate in water, even over a long period of time. Retailers who violate the law can face up to $20,000 fines.

How Will This Law Affect You?

If you're a parent or caregiver who uses baby wipes, it's essential to ensure that the wipes you use are flushable. While non-flushable baby wipes are convenient, they pose a severe threat to the environment and public health. When flushed down the toilet, they can lead to sewage backups, clogged pipes, and polluted waterways. Using flushable wipes and disposing of them correctly can help protect the environment and avoid costly repairs.

What Are the Alternatives to Non-Flushable Baby Wipes?

Fortunately, there are several alternatives to non-flushable baby wipes that are environmentally friendly and safe for your baby's skin. Some of the popular options include cloth wipes, biodegradable wipes, and compostable wipes. Cloth wipes are reusable and can be washed and used again. Biodegradable and compostable wipes are made from natural materials and break down quickly in water.

Final Thoughts

New Jersey's ban on non-flushable baby wipes is a step towards reducing waste and protecting the environment. While the law may inconvenience some parents and caregivers, it's essential to prioritize the environment's health and sustainability. By choosing flushable wipes and other environmentally friendly alternatives, you can help protect the environment and avoid costly repairs.

Reference:

NJ Legislature. (2022). Retrieved March 12, 2023, from New Jersey Legislature website: https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/S3649