New York Department of Health Is Urging Residents to Get Vaccinated Against Polio Before Traveling to Israel

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The State of New York’s health department has issued a statement calling on residents to get vaccinated against polio before traveling to Israel or other countries with polio. This comes after several children in Israel have recently tested positive for the virus, with four cases diagnosed in the northern city of Safed earlier this month.

The importance of vaccination

Polio is a viral disease that mainly affects children and can cause disability, paralysis and death. Although polio vaccinations are standard for children today, vaccine skepticism has enabled the disease to pop up from time to time. Getting vaccinated is an effective preventive measure that can protect you and others from contracting the virus.

Coordinated response from New York and Jerusalem

Health officials in New York have been in touch with their Israeli counterparts “to ensure a coordinated response” to the recent cases of polio in Israel. Travelers should adhere to guidelines from the US Center for Disease Control, and New Yorkers are urged to get fully immunized before flying to Israel or other countries with polio.

Precautions against polio in other countries

Besides Israel, the CDC has issued precautions against polio before traveling to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and several other central African countries. It is important to be aware of the risks of polio when traveling to these countries and to take necessary precautions, including getting vaccinated.

Polio outbreak in Israel

The outbreak in Israel last March, which came after the first case of polio in 33 years was discovered in the country, prompted a vaccination drive to combat the disease. The finding landed Israel on the World Health Organization’s Polio Eradication Initiative’s list of countries with outbreaks, after it was declared polio-free in 1988.

Unvaccinated children in Israel

Following the recent cases of polio detected in Safed, the Health Ministry in Israel has cited evidence of polio spreading in sewage systems and said over 150,000 Israeli children are unvaccinated against the virus. It is important for parents to ensure their children are vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Protecting yourself and others

Getting vaccinated against polio not only protects you, but also helps prevent the spread of the disease to others. It is important to follow the guidelines and precautions issued by health officials and to take necessary steps to protect yourself and those around you.

Trusting in vaccines

Despite vaccine skepticism in some circles, vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective in preventing the spread of diseases like polio. Trusting in vaccines and getting vaccinated is an important step in protecting yourself and others.

Staying informed

Staying informed about outbreaks of diseases like polio is crucial for taking necessary precautions and protecting yourself and those around you. Be sure to check for updates from reliable sources like the New York Department of Health and the US Center for Disease Control.

Conclusion

With recent cases of polio detected in Israel, the New York Department of Health is urging residents to get vaccinated before traveling to the country or other areas with polio. Getting vaccinated is an important step in protecting yourself and others from the spread of this serious disease. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe while traveling.

