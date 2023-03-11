Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Begins Campaigning in Iowa for 2024 Presidential Run

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making waves as he begins his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, starting with his maiden voyage to Iowa. DeSantis is presenting himself as a doer, not a talker, and a leader who is not captive to polls. He has been delighting supporters and alarming critics with his bold agenda, including stoking the culture wars in schools and fighting against an "oppressive woke-ocracy."

DeSantis Stoking Culture Wars in Schools

DeSantis is leading the charge to ensure that Florida's school system is focusing on educating children, not indoctrinating them. He is fighting against the "oppressive woke-ocracy" in schools, medicine, universities, and corporations. DeSantis has presented his Florida record as a blueprint for a national platform, and he intends to build on it as he campaigns for the presidency.

Campaigning for the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination

DeSantis is promoting his book, which is the number one bestselling nonfiction book in the country. However, he is using his book tour to test the waters for his White House bid, which he intends to make official by summer. DeSantis has told his advisers that he will wait until the Florida legislative session ends so he can campaign on an even bolder agenda.

Building a National Platform Based on Florida Record

DeSantis is presenting himself as a leader who gets things done every single day. He is not interested in palace intrigue or drama, but in executing his agenda to benefit the people of Florida and the country. DeSantis is a straight shooter who appeals to Americans of all stripes, and he has high expectations from Republicans who are looking for a change.

He Receives High Praise from Republican Voters in Iowa

DeSantis received high praise from Republican voters in Iowa, who described him as very impressive and a straight shooter. Many Republicans see DeSantis as a beacon of hope for those who admire Trump but are eager to move on. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has urged Iowa voters to keep an open mind, saying that whatever the polls tell you today, that is not where the polls are going to be a year from now.

Campaigning in Early Voting States

DeSantis is heading to Nevada tomorrow, another early voting state. He is making the rounds and testing the waters for his White House bid, which he intends to announce in May or early June. DeSantis is aware of the tension between himself and former President Donald Trump, but he is smarter to stay focused on the issues that excite the Republican base.

Reference:

CNN. (2023, Mar 11). DeSantis makes subtle jab at Trump as he signals 2024 run [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/eannbzwzXKU