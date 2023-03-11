Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse: What Happened and What You Need to Know

Photo by Andre Taissin on Unsplash

Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse has shaken the banking industry, leaving investors and clients reeling. As one of the largest lenders in the tech industry and a trusted bank to household names such as Airbnb, Pinterest, and Cisco, the collapse of the bank could have severe repercussions for the economy as a whole. In this article, we delve into what happened, how it affects you, and what you need to know.

What Happened

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was triggered by a run on deposits, causing the bank to lose 80% of its value in just one week, with 60% of the loss happening in one day. Customers even lined up at a bank branch in New York City, demanding their deposits back. The bank is now under the control of the federal government, with police showing up at the bank headquarters in California.

How It Affects You

Silicon Valley Bank's customers include both individuals and household names, so its collapse has far-reaching implications. The entire banking industry is feeling the impact, with US banks losing over $100 billion in stock market value in just two days. There are fears that the collapse could spread beyond banking to other parts of the economy.

What You Need to Know

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is a stark reminder of the risks associated with slip investing, where banks invest customer deposits in other assets. When the Federal Reserve started to hike interest rates, Silicon Valley Bank lost money on its investments, while its customers needed to withdraw more money. The bank's customers started to sell assets, losing money in the process, to raise the funds needed to make good on deposit withdrawal requests. This led to a spiral of fear and a race among customers to withdraw assets, resulting in the run on the bank.

What's Next

As the dust settles, the banking industry is taking stock of the situation, with federal regulators paying close attention to the fallout. The deputy treasury secretary, Wally Adeyemo, has tried to calm fears, saying that regulators are confident in the ability and resilience of the financial system. However, the question remains: what prevents runs on a whole bunch more banks next week?

Conclusion

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is a wake-up call for the banking industry and customers alike. The risks associated with slip investing cannot be ignored, and there are serious contagion risks when things go wrong. As an investor or a customer of a bank, it is essential to understand the risks and to take appropriate precautions. By doing so, you can help safeguard your investments and protect your financial future.

Reference:

CNN. (2023, Mar 11). CEO describes pulling money from bank hours before collapse [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/rlj2Y466wxg