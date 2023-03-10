Governor Hochul Vows to Revive Penn Station Redevelopment Plan

Photo by Jorge Flores on Unsplash

New York Governor Kathy Hochul remains hopeful that the $7 billion renovation of Penn Station will still push through, despite recent setbacks caused by Vornado's decision to halt a series of planned office towers in the surrounding area. In a recent interview with WNYC's All Things Considered, the governor assured the public that the redevelopment of Penn Station is not dead, and that she is committed to finding alternative ways to make the project happen.

Premature to Declare Penn Station Project Dead

While there are doubts about the Penn Station project, Hochul believes it is "premature" to declare it dead. She is determined to push for an "alternative plan" to make sure that the project moves forward. The Penn Station redevelopment has been in the works for years and was first introduced by former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Under the original plan, Vornado was expected to build ten high-rise towers around Penn Station and make payments in lieu of taxes to help fund the Penn redevelopment. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans, with interest rates rising and demand for office space changing.

Alternate Plan to Fund Penn Station Project

Although Hochul did not provide details about her alternate plan, she is committed to finding ways to fund the Penn Station project. As the governor negotiates with lawmakers for the state's budget, she is pushing for a beautiful, light-filled, uplifting experience for commuters, residents, and visitors arriving at Penn Station.

Hochul's Housing Plan to Create 800,000 New Units Over the Next Decade

Apart from her efforts to revive the Penn Station project, Hochul is also advocating for her proposed housing plan. She claims that this plan will generate 800,000 new housing units over the next decade. The plan requires each city, town, and village to meet specific goals. Communities in the MTA service area are expected to increase their housing stock by 3% over the next three years, while other areas must achieve a 1% increase. If a community fails to meet these goals, the state could step in and approve residential development projects.

Political Blowback from Hochul's Housing Plan

Hochul's proposed housing plan has faced opposition, particularly from suburban town supervisors who claim that it usurps local control. Despite the criticisms, the governor is not worried about the political blowback from her plan. She is confident that her plan will "meet legal muster," as it provides flexibility to communities to meet the growth targets in any way they choose to.

Conclusion

Hochul's commitment to finding alternative ways to fund the Penn Station redevelopment and her advocacy for her proposed housing plan demonstrate her dedication to improving the lives of New York commuters and residents. Her goals of providing a beautiful, uplifting experience for Penn Station visitors and creating new housing units over the next decade show that she is not afraid to take on challenging tasks, even if it means facing opposition. By pursuing these plans, Hochul is paving the way for a better future for all New Yorkers.

Reference and further reading:

(2023, March 10). Governor vows to steer Penn Station revamp back on track. Retrieved March 10, 2023, from Crain’s New York Business website: https://www.crainsnewyork.com/transportation/kathy-hochul-vows-steer-penn-station-revamp-back-track

