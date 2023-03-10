Central Florida Homelessness Crisis Worsens Due to High Rents

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

Central Florida homelessness increased in 2022 due to high rents, according to the Homeless Services Network. The number of homeless people on any given day rose, and the situation is expected to worsen before improving. This article highlights the issues with affordable housing in Central Florida and its impact on the local homeless population, including children, LGBTQ+ youth, and those with mental health issues.

Homeless people in Central Florida

The Homeless Services Network reported that 1,532 people in Orange County alone were homeless on any given day out of 1.4 million residents. In Central Florida, the total number of homeless people based on a Point in Time count conducted in March 2022 was 2,151. However, this number doesn't include homeless people in jails, hospitals, or mental health institutions on the day of the count.

Rise in unsheltered homelessness

The number of unsheltered homeless people has increased 27% since 2019, with 40% of all homeless people in the US sleeping in areas that aren't traditional residences. Donna Wynche, the manager of Orange County’s Mental Health and Homelessness division, stated that people are paying a lot of money to survive and barely making ends meet.

High rents

The average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Orlando increased by over 30% from $1,395 in February 2020 to $1,950 in February 2023. Working people aren't necessarily seeing added paychecks even though they're paying hundreds of dollars more in rent, leading to housing instability.

Homelessness rate

The US Government Accountability Office reported that a $100 increase in median rent is associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. Moreover, the number of homeless students in Orange County and the number of evictions filed in Orange County have increased dramatically.

Impact on LGBTQ+ youth

LGBTQ+ youth are among the unaccompanied homeless youth on the streets, according to Wynche. A 2021 report from the Trevor Project found that 28% of LGBTQ youth in the US have experienced housing instability or homelessness at some point in their lives. They often report mental health challenges and serious thoughts of suicide.

Affordable housing

Two Orange County reports found that over 30,000 affordable units are needed in the county to address the affordable housing crisis. Wynche highlights that it's cheaper to house people than to jail them or leave them on the streets. An economic impact study from 2014 found that Orange County spent as much as $31,000 annually on outreach, jail, emergency room, and hospitalization bills for each chronically homeless person.

Predictions for the future

Wynche predicts that the numbers on homelessness for 2023 will show an uptick in Florida. The current housing crisis needs a solution, and state lawmakers are working on preventing local governments from placing temporary caps on rent hikes.

Conclusion

The lack of affordable housing is affecting the most vulnerable populations, including children, LGBTQ+ youth, and those with mental health issues. The solution is to build more affordable housing, which would be more cost-effective than leaving people on the streets.

