Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Tests Presidential Waters with Iowa Visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making his first appearance in Iowa and Nevada, as he continues to test the waters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. Though he won't make a formal announcement until May or June, his visit to Iowa highlights the increasing priority of his presidential ambitions and a desire to signal his intentions to GOP donors, activists, and potential campaign staff in early-voting states.

Iowa's High Anticipation for DeSantis' Arrival

DeSantis' visit to Iowa is highly anticipated by Republicans in the state, who have been following him closely from afar and are eager to take his measure up close. His carefully crafted travel schedule brought him to many of Iowa’s neighbors during last year’s midterm cycle and to friendly audiences from Staten Island to Southern California in recent weeks. But he had avoided public events in the GOP’s first nominating state and in New Hampshire, home of the party’s first primary. In an interview last year, DeSantis touted that he had evaded the state’s pull for aspiring politicians, saying, “Here’s the thing: I’ve never been to Iowa in my life.”

Courting Republican Voters in Person

DeSantis will break the seal with his arrival in Iowa, making him the latest potential 2024 hopeful to begin courting the state’s Republican caucus voters in person. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last month, is wrapping up her own three-day tour of the state, and potential candidates such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu held events in Iowa as early as last year.

Private Meetings with Key Republican Leaders

DeSantis' Iowa visit includes two stops on his public schedule, a casino in the eastern Iowa town of Davenport and at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, both featuring Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Additionally, his itinerary is filled with several private meetings with key Republican leaders. He is set to meet with a group of state legislators at the Capitol, where a robust debate has been underway all week on legislation similar to many of his signature proposals in Florida. Those involved in forming his political action committee have been making calls to several influential Iowa Republicans, inviting them to meet with DeSantis on Friday.

Inviting Key Iowa GOP Operatives to Join His Team

Top advisers to the Florida governor have spoken to several key Iowa GOP operatives about the possibility of joining his team in the state. No firm hiring decisions have been made, people familiar with the matter say, but veterans of Reynolds’ and former Gov. Terry Branstad’s campaigns are among those in discussions with Team DeSantis.

Trump's Influence in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump has also been making his own calls into Iowa over the past two weeks – targeting some of the same legislators and longtime supporters and urging them to endorse his candidacy again. However, many Republicans are keeping their powder dry for now, according to a top Republican elected official who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid alienating the former president or the DeSantis team.

Final Thoughts

DeSantis' political team believes the political landscape has changed, making him a strong contender for the 2024 presidential election. While he won't make a formal announcement until May or June, his Iowa visit is an unmistakable flirtation for a top-tier Republican presidential contender. DeSantis' carefully crafted travel schedule shows his dedication to making connections with potential supporters and staff in key states ahead of a potential presidential bid.

