Mayor Eric Adams Launches $15M Shelter Fund to Improve Homelessness Crisis in NYC

Photo by Hama Haki on Unsplash

Mayor Eric Adams has announced the launch of a $15 million shelter development and acquisition fund for nonprofit homeless service providers. The aim of the fund is to alleviate the financial burden for nonprofit homeless service providers to build, own and operate shelters. The fund will be a revolving fund, which will include $5 million in city resources and $10 million in philanthropic investment capital from SeaChange Capital Partners. This will fund up to 10 new shelters in the initial four-year phase and will continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back. The shelter fund advances the Adams administration’s goal outlined in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness” to replace aging and substandard shelters with high-quality shelters that provide better conditions for residents.

$15 Million Shelter Fund for Nonprofits

Mayor Adams has announced a $15 million shelter development and acquisition fund for nonprofit homeless service providers to build, own, and operate shelters. The fund will alleviate the financial burden on nonprofit homeless service providers and will support the development of new shelters and rehabilitation of existing shelters to expand high-quality shelters available in New York City.

City and Philanthropic Investment Capital

The shelter fund will combine $5 million in city resources with $10 million in philanthropic, program-related investment capital arranged by SeaChange Capital Partners. The total $15 million will fund up to 10 new shelters in the initial four-year phase and will continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back.

High-Quality Shelters in NYC

The shelter fund advances the Adams administration’s goal outlined in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness” to replace aging and substandard shelters with high-quality shelters that provide better conditions for residents.

Public-Private Partnership

“This type of innovative program shows the power of public-private partnerships,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. “It also demonstrates the city’s commitment to investing in shelter infrastructure now and for years to come. Thank you to our external partners and to our team across government for coming together to make this possible.”

Support for Nonprofit Homeless Service Providers

“The shelter fund will play an important role in bolstering the ability of nonprofits to develop critically needed shelter sites,” said HDC President Enderlin. “HDC is proud to join our partners across the city, including DSS and SeaChange Capital Partners, as we work on innovative solutions to help address the dire crisis facing countless New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.”

Facilitate Creation of Nonprofit-Owned Shelters

The shelter fund will facilitate the creation of nonprofit-owned shelters by bridging upfront acquisition and predevelopment costs that must be paid in advance of contract registration.

Loans for Nonprofits

Projects that have been selected through the New York City Department of Homeless Services’ (DHS) open-ended shelter Requests for Proposals can apply to the fund. Selected nonprofits can receive predevelopment loans for up to 130 percent of the costs associated with the project to cover site acquisition and other predevelopment costs.

Repaying Loans

The funds will later be paid back to the shelter fund, allowing for the $15 million investment to support multiple projects over time.

Positive Impact

The shelter fund will have a positive impact on New Yorkers experiencing homelessness by providing them with safe, state-of-the-art shelters in their journey from shelter to suitable housing.

Gratitude to Philanthropic Funders and City Leaders

“I am grateful to the philanthropic funders and the city leaders that have worked diligently to make it a reality and to Proskauer for serving as pro bono legal counsel,” said John MacIntosh, managing partner, SeaChange Capital Partners.

Mayor's Vision

“One of our top goals outlined in our housing and homelessness blueprint was to replace aging and substandard shelters with high-quality, dignified housing for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “The $15 million shelter development and acquisition fund for nonprofit homeless service providers is a critical step towards achieving that vision. This public-private partnership will alleviate the financial burden for nonprofit service providers and support the development of new shelters and the rehabilitation of existing ones. I want to thank our partners at SeaChange Capital Partners and all those who have worked tirelessly to make this fund a reality.”

Reference:

Mayor Adams Announces $15 Million Revolving Fund for Nonprofit Homeless Service Providers to Build,. (2023, March). Retrieved March 10, 2023, from The official website of the City of New York website: https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/161-23/mayor-adams-15-million-revolving-fund-nonprofit-homeless-service-providers-build-