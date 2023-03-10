NYC's Top Officials to Unveil New Public Safety Initiatives in Virtual Briefing on March 10, 12:00 PM

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

New York City has always been a bustling city with its residents' safety being of utmost importance. The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Philip Banks III, will be holding a briefing on public safety in New York City on March 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM. The briefing will be virtual, allowing New Yorkers to join from the comfort of their own homes.

Join the Briefing and Get Your Questions Answered

The briefing will feature the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, New York City Department of Correction (DOC) Commissioner Louis Molina, New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) Commissioner Zachary Iscol, and Christian Klossner, director of the Office of Special Enforcement at the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (MOCJ). The briefing is designed to update New Yorkers on the state of public safety in New York City and the Adams administration’s continuing efforts to protect those who live, work, and visit the city.

If you have any questions or concerns about public safety, you can submit them in advance. The briefing will include announcements on new or ongoing public safety initiatives, tips for the public on how to protect themselves against crime, significant events, and other issues of importance related to public safety.

Where to Watch

The briefing will be available for viewing on the New York City Mayor’s Office’s YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.

Preregistration for Media

Media personnel who wish to attend the briefing must preregister for the event through WebEx. The link to register is here. The event password is j3B8r5vfcdv.

Stay Informed about Public Safety

It is essential to stay informed about public safety in New York City. The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and other officials are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to the city. By joining the briefing, you can learn about the latest initiatives and tips for protecting yourself and your loved ones.

