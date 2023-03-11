7 Great Solo Dining Spots in Manhattan Under $100 Budget

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

Are you in Manhattan for one night and looking for a great spot to dine solo with a $100 budget? There are numerous dining options in the city, and it can be overwhelming to choose just one. Fear not, as we have curated a list of some of the best spots to dine in Manhattan with your budget.

1. Cafe China: Savor Authentic Sichuan Cuisine

Cafe China is a fantastic option if you're looking for authentic Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is filled with spicy and flavorful dishes, such as spicy shell crab, okra, shrimp dumplings, fried rice, and Dan Dan noodles. The prices are reasonable, and you can easily enjoy a delicious meal within your budget. If you're a fan of lamb, the spicy cumin lamb is a must-try. Visit their website at https://cafechinanyc.com/

2. Dirt Candy: Unique Vegetarian Tasting Menu

If you're a vegetarian or just love vegetables, Dirt Candy is the place to go. Their tasting menu, which includes tip, is priced at $95, and it's worth every penny. You'll be treated to unique and creative dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Anixi and Coletta are also fantastic options if you're a fan of vegetarian cuisine. Visit their website at https://www.dirtcandynyc.com/

3. Soy Sauce Chicken in Chinatown: A Flavorful Treat

For a true Chinatown experience, head to Soy Sauce Chicken. You'll find delicious soy sauce chicken here, which is a must-try. While $100 won't get you very far in the better restaurants, you can still enjoy some of the best flavors in Chinatown.

4. Rubirosa: A Classic Italian Spot

Rubirosa is a classic Italian spot that's perfect for solo dining. Their Carne mare with gorgonzola wagu and a glass of Bordeaux is a perfect combination. You'll enjoy a fantastic meal within your budget, and the ambiance is perfect for solo diners. Visit their website at https://www.rubirosanyc.com/

5. Boucherie: French Cuisine in the West Village

Boucherie is a great option if you're in the mood for French cuisine. With a $100 budget, you can enjoy something nice enough, and the atmosphere is perfect for solo diners. Try their escargot or steak frites, and pair it with a glass of wine. Visit their website at https://www.boucherie.nyc/

6. El Sombrero: Mexican Comfort Food

El Sombrero, also known as "the Hat," is a great spot for Mexican comfort food. Their beef enchiladas are a crowd favorite and perfect for solo diners. The prices are reasonable, and you can easily enjoy a filling meal within your budget. Visit their website at https://www.elsommanhattan.com/

7. Mighty Quinn's: A Barbecue Joint

If you're in the mood for barbecue, Mighty Quinn's is the place to go. Their brisket and pulled pork sandwiches are a must-try, and you can enjoy a great meal within your budget. Visit their website at https://www.mightyquinnsbbq.com/

Other Options

If you're looking for more options, try L’artusi, Balthazar, Balaboosta, Morandi, Ci Siamo, Milos Wine Bar, Blue Ribbon Brasserie, or Raoul’s. These spots offer a variety of cuisines, and dining at the bar is perfect for solo diners.