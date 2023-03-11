Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with North/South Chamber Orchestra Concert in NYC

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash

The North/South Chamber Orchestra is all set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a mesmerizing concert in New York City. The concert will feature the works of renowned composers from Ireland, Canada, and the US. The event will take place on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023, at Christ & St Stephen's Church on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The Line-up

The concert will begin with a lively performance of Angenieta, a work by Irish American composer Rob Smith, followed by Robert Lemay's Ici et là, a stunning musical piece inspired by the barren landscapes of northern Ontario in Canada. The first half of the concert will conclude with Frank Corcoran's Tre Sogni (Three Irish Dreams), a composition written specifically for this occasion.

After the intermission, the concert will continue with the premiere performance of To the Edge and Back by Hsueh-Yung Shen, a Chinese American composer who will take the audience on an emotional journey, inspired by his near-death experience. Finally, Max Lifchitz will perform his work, Expressions, in four contrasting movements that promise to be a treat for the senses.

Concert Details

The North/South Chamber Orchestra's St. Patrick's Day celebration concert is free of charge and open to the public. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM and will conclude at around 9:15 PM. The concert will take place at the intimate and acoustically superior auditorium of Christ & St Stephen's Church. It is recommended that attendees arrive early as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

While the wearing of masks is optional, it is strongly encouraged to ensure the safety of all attendees.

About the North/South Chamber Orchestra

The North/South Chamber Orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians committed to promoting the work of contemporary composers from across the Americas and beyond. Their concerts are made possible by grants from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, as well as support from the BMI Foundation, the Music Performance Trust Fund, and numerous individual donors.

You can also watch this live at the following YouTube Channels.

Wrap Up

With a diverse range of compositions and performers, the North/South Chamber Orchestra's St. Patrick's Day celebration concert promises to be a captivating experience. So mark your calendars and be sure to attend this free concert that is sure to transport you through time and space with its musical artistry.

Reference and further details:

Welcome to North South Recordings. (2022). Retrieved March 10, 2023, from Northsouthmusic.org website: https://www.northsouthmusic.org/