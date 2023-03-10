Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

When it comes to food and cuisine, you may have noticed that different cultures tend to have a few staple ingredients that feature heavily in their dishes. For example, Japanese cuisine often includes rice and seafood, Italian cuisine features a lot of bread-based products, and American cuisine frequently includes cheese. But have you ever wondered why this is the case?

It Comes Down to Historical Access to Grains

The reason why different cultures have different "key ingredients" in their food comes down to a combination of historical access to grains and the foods available in their local environment. Grains like wheat, rice, and corn have been staples of the human diet for centuries, largely because of their ability to be stored for long periods of time.

Photo by Mariliz López on Unsplash

Because different cultures developed in different environments, they had access to and domesticated different grains as staple crops. For example, in the Middle East, wheat and barley were the staple crops, while in the Far East, rice was the main staple crop. In Central America, corn was the primary staple crop. Grain agriculture then spread out from these and other early agrarian sites.

Local Environment and Food Availability

Cultures also tend to eat the foods available in their local environment. Island nations tend to eat more seafood, while nations in forested regions tend to have a more plant-based diet. Nations with poor soil rely more on animal products. These factors contribute to the unique flavor profiles and ingredients in different cuisines.

The Impact of the American Fast Food Lobby

As for why cheese is such a prominent ingredient in American cuisine, it has a lot to do with the American government's long-lasting support and subsidization of the dairy industry. The American fast food lobby does everything it can to reduce health regulations, so they eat a lot of mass-produced cheese and corn syrup.

Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash

The Complexities of Staple Grains

It's important to note that staple grains like wheat, rice, and corn are not one-size-fits-all. For example, in Italy, the original staple grain was barley, which was less productive and less "bakable" than wheat. Over time, wheat slowly replaced barley as the primary staple grain in Italy. Furthermore, wheat comes in different varieties, such as soft wheat, which is more adapted to cold climates, and durum wheat, which is more adapted to hot and dry climates.

Photo by Amit Lahav on Unsplash

Rice, on the other hand, is well-adapted to very hot, humid, and rainy places. Rice can literally grow underwater, which makes it ideal for regions with heavy rainfall. If you watch old Japanese movies, you'll often see references to the presence of millet, which was probably not appreciated but very likely consumed when it was the only option available.

The Importance of Palatability

At the end of the day, the specific "key ingredients" in different cuisines often come down to what people find palatable. In ancient times, people were restricted to eating locally domesticated species, which were a very small fraction of the species available in nature. As a result, people adapted to eating what was available to them and found ways to make it tasty.

In conclusion, the reason why different cultures have "key ingredients" in their food is a combination of historical access to grains and the foods available in their local environment. The specific ingredients often come down to what people find palatable, and over time, these ingredients become deeply ingrained in a culture's cuisine.