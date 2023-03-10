NY Officials Under Scrutiny Over Procurement Practices; Top Officials Affected

Photo by Tuan Nguyen on Unsplash

New York's Office of Information Technology Services and Division of Budget are currently under scrutiny as officials investigate whether government contracts awarded followed proper procurement guidelines. Amid this, the deputy chief information officer for technology and chief technology officer at the Office of Information Technology Services, Rajiv Rao, is taking a voluntary leave of absence, while acting Budget Director Sandra L. Beattie has left her position. Beattie's departure came during the final month of budget negotiations and less than a week after Robert L. Megna, who had previously served as the state budget director for governors David A. Paterson and Andrew M. Cuomo, returned to that role for Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul's office has referred the matter to the state inspector general's office, and Beattie and Rao's close working relationship and partnership on major projects have raised concerns. Beattie had previously worked for Deloitte Consulting, a company that has been awarded multi-million-dollar contracts by the state, while Rao led projects that relied on funding streams authorized by the Division of the Budget. Nonetheless, Rao has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Two top officials under scrutiny

The Office of Information Technology Services and Division of Budget in New York are being investigated over concerns that the contracts awarded did not follow proper procurement guidelines. This has led to the deputy chief information officer for technology and chief technology officer at the Office of Information Technology Services, Rajiv Rao, taking a voluntary leave of absence. Additionally, acting Budget Director Sandra L. Beattie has resigned from her position amid concerns over her close working relationship with Rao and their partnership on major projects. The situation is ongoing, and it has been referred to the state inspector general's office.

Key positions affected

The departure of Beattie and Rao's voluntary leave of absence come at a critical time for New York, as it enters the final month of budget negotiations. The position of budget director is a vital role in the governor's administration, overseeing the state's fiscal policies, executing annual state budgets, and managing New York's debt portfolio.

Deloitte Consulting concerns

Questions have been raised about the number of multi-million-dollar contracts awarded to Deloitte Consulting, a company where Beattie had worked for two years more than a decade ago. These concerns were raised privately by people who work for companies that do business with the state. The Excelsior Pass, a digital vaccination credentialing app, is among the projects that Deloitte has been contracted to work on. The contract was not publicly bid at a time when many projects were being fast-tracked and allowed to bypass normal procurement procedures.

Rao's work

Other concerns have been raised about the projects that Rao led, which often relied on funding streams authorized by the state Division of the Budget. One of these was a pilot project two years ago that aimed to migrate hundreds of state employees' email accounts to a Google platform. The pilot project was later abandoned.

Referral to state inspector general

Governor Kathy Hochul's office has referred the matter to the state inspector general's office, emphasizing the governor's commitment to restoring trust in the government.

Hochul's spokeswoman said, "When concerns were raised, we immediately referred them to the inspector general."

The situation is ongoing, and as yet, no wrongdoing has been alleged against either Beattie or Rao. However, the investigation has highlighted concerns about procurement processes in New York and the close relationships between officials and contractors.

Reference:

Lyons, B. J. (2023, March 8). Shakeup in Hochul administration with top execs facing scrutiny. Retrieved March 10, 2023, from Times Union website: https://www.timesunion.com/state/article/shakeup-hochul-administration-top-execs-facing-17827477.php