Open Container Ban Lifted in Village of Lancaster: Get Ready to Walk Around with Your Drink

Photo by Sam Hojati on Unsplash

Starting March 19, the Village of Lancaster will lift its ban on open containers, making it possible for you to stroll around with your favorite drink. This is an exciting change that many business owners are looking forward to.

Joining Other Towns in Allowing Open Containers

The Village of Lancaster will be joining East Aurora, Angola, and the rest of the Town of Evans in allowing open containers in public spaces. This means you can enjoy a drink while walking around outside and exploring what the village has to offer.

Positive Impact on Businesses

Business owners are thrilled with the change. Patricia Marshall, co-owner of Lilly Belle Meads, says that the lifting of the ban represents a "rebirth in Lancaster." Marshall and other business owners believe that this change will bring more foot traffic to the area and create a more walkable community.

More Opportunities for Customers

Katie McKenna-Heveron, owner of Symposium Wine Bar, sees the lifting of the open container ban as an opportunity to attract more customers. She believes that this will be a benefit for individuals who come to the village to shop or live there. For merchants, it's a chance to get more people walking and exploring the area.

A Changing Landscape

The lifting of the open container ban is just one part of a larger effort to transform the Village of Lancaster. Marshall notes that, five years ago, the area was little more than a "glorified parking lot." Now, with new development in the area and more businesses moving in, it's an exciting time for the village.

Looking Forward to the Future

With the lifting of the open container ban, business owners are looking forward to what the future holds. They are excited about the potential for more foot traffic and a more walkable community. Whether you're a longtime resident or a visitor to the Village of Lancaster, this change is sure to make your experience even more enjoyable.

