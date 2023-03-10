Ohio State University Says Living Near Low-Quality Stores Hinders Long-Term Weight Loss After Bariatric Surgery

Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash

New research shows that living near a food retail store is a significant factor in long-term weight loss after bariatric surgery. However, living close to a food store isn't the only factor to consider. A recent study by The Ohio State University found that proximity to stores with a limited selection of foods could lead to less weight loss. The study included data from hundreds of bariatric surgery patients in central Ohio, and an analysis showed that living within a five-minute walk of a store with a low-quality selection of foods was linked to less weight loss at the two-year post-operative point.

Proximity to Low-Quality Stores Predicts Less Weight Loss

“Being in closer proximity to lower-quality stores predicted less weight loss, but being in closer proximity to higher-quality stores didn't predict more weight loss,” said Keeley Pratt, associate professor of human sciences at The Ohio State University and the lead author of two studies detailing these findings. “So the lower-quality stores were really driving poor outcomes.”

Study Details

The studies were published in Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases and Obesity Surgery. The research team examined neighborhood characteristics and other social determinants of health that may help or hinder continued weight loss in the two years after bariatric surgery. The analysis included select data from the electronic health records of all patients who received bariatric surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center from 2015 to 2019 in Franklin County, Ohio. Researchers combined health records with census and county data, which enabled the team to count not just the number of food stores, parks/recreational areas and fitness facilities in the county, but precisely where they were relative to patients’ home addresses.

Bariatric Surgery and Long-term Weight Loss

Bariatric surgery reduces the size of the stomach and leads to rapid weight loss, which requires patients to initially eat a soft diet in small quantities and gradually transition back to a more varied diet, being coached for six months by a dietitian and nurse practitioner. “What we see then is from six months to a year and after a year, if that volume of food increases because of not maintaining healthy behaviors or returning to previously eaten foods that weren't as healthy, that weight can come back on,” said Pratt, who also has a faculty appointment in general surgery. “That being said, that doesn’t mean that what patients can eat is readily available to them where they live – that’s the link we’re trying to figure out. Our patients know what to eat, so it’s not an education or a knowledge issue, but it could be an access issue.”

Diversity in Food Stores

Researchers later categorized food stores as low-, moderate- or high-diversity based on their product selection, which roughly translated to corner or convenience stores, specialty markets and full-service supermarkets. For all patients, living within a five- or 10-minute walk from moderate- or high-diversity stores had no effect on weight loss, but having one low-diversity store within a five-minute walk or up to two low-diversity stores 10 minutes away was linked to less sustained weight loss.

Implications for Future Research and Action

The researchers noted that living near these stores was not an indicator that patients actually shopped at the markets closest to their homes. But the nature of the most available food stores could be an indicator of larger economic forces at play. Pratt suggested Ohio State could partner with stores to upgrade their food selection and with fitness facilities to provide patient discounts. This study provides a starting point to figure out how to aid patients in Franklin County and other similar areas in terms of weight loss.

Reference:

