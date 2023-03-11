Study Reveals a Fifth of California’s Sierra Nevada Conifer Forests Are at Risk of Being Wiped Out by Wildfires

Photo by Diego Segoviano on Unsplash

A new study by Stanford researchers has revealed that around 20% of California's Sierra Nevada conifer forests are in habitats that have become too warm for them. This is because the climate has changed, leaving the trees vulnerable to replacement by other species. The study's findings are critical for long-term wildfire and ecosystem management in these "zombie forests".

The problem of zombie forests

Sierra Nevada conifers are some of the Earth's tallest and most massive living things, including species such as ponderosa pine, sugar pine, and Douglas fir. However, rising temperatures and an influx of new human residents in the lower elevations of the mountain range have led to a "mismatch" between the climate and the trees. This has made them more prone to being replaced by other species, particularly after catastrophic wildfires.

The study's lead author, Avery Hill, explained that "Forest and fire managers need to know where their limited resources can have the most impact. This study provides a strong foundation for understanding where forest transitions are likely to occur, and how that will affect future ecosystem processes like wildfire regimes."

Mapping changing landscapes

The study's authors used vegetation data going back 90 years to create a computer model that showed the mean elevation of conifers has shifted 34 meters or almost 112 feet upslope since the 1930s. Meanwhile, the temperatures most suitable for conifers have shifted 182 meters or nearly 600 feet upslope on average. This means that the rate of change has outpaced the trees' ability to adapt, leaving them vulnerable to being replaced by other species.

The study's maps highlight the rapidly changing landscapes and the need for more adaptive wildfire management that focuses on directing forest transitions for the benefit of ecosystems and nearby communities. The researchers suggest that conservation and post-fire reforestation efforts should consider how to ensure forests are in equilibrium with future conditions.

Difficult conversations

The study's lead author, Avery Hill, explained that "Our maps force some critical – and difficult – conversations about how to manage impending ecological transitions. These conversations can lead to better outcomes for ecosystems and people."

The study's findings are particularly relevant given the wide range of ecosystem services that Sierra Nevada forests provide.

As study co-author Chris Field noted, "Given the large number of people who live in these ecosystems and the wide range of ecosystem services they confer, we should be looking seriously at options for protecting and enhancing the features that are most important."

The future of Sierra Nevada conifers

Even if global heat-trapping pollution decreases to the low end of scientific projections, the study estimates that the number of Sierra Nevada conifers no longer suited to the climate will double within the next 77 years. This highlights the urgent need for adaptive wildfire management and conservation efforts that take into account the changing climate and its impact on ecosystems.

These conversations can lead to better outcomes for ecosystems and nearby communities, ensuring that these emblems of Western wilderness can continue to thrive in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

Reference:

University, S. (2023, February 28). Zombie forests | Stanford News. Retrieved March 10, 2023, from Stanford News website: https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/28/zombie-forests/