Scientists Create First Detailed Diagram of Insect Brain, Offering Clues to How All Brains Learn and Remember

Photo by Chris Curry on Unsplash

In a landmark discovery, scientists have created the first detailed wiring diagram, or connectome, of an insect brain. The team, whose findings were published in the journal Science on Thursday, mapped the brain of a fruit fly larva, which contained 3,016 neurons connected by 548,000 synapses. This represents a significant step forward as previous connectomes were limited to worms and tadpoles with just a few hundred neurons and a few thousand synaptic connections.

The connectome of an insect brain Photo by Science.org

A Complex Brain

The fruit fly larva connectome is an important advance because it's "closer in many regards to a human brain than the other ones," says Joshua Vogelstein, an author of the study and an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The brain of a fruit fly larva, like a human brain, has a right and left side. But when researchers mapped the connections in the insect brain, "one surprise [was] how similar the right and the left sides are," Vogelstein says. In humans, the right and left sides of the brain can have very different wiring.

A Landmark First Reference

This complete map of neural connections took a large team more than a decade to finish and involved painstaking science. The team began by slicing a single tiny brain, the size of a grain of salt, into thousands of very thin sections. The team used an electron microscope to capture an image of each slice. Tracing the connections from one neuron to another required powerful computers and specialized computational tools.

"This is the landmark first reference that we can use to compare everything else," Vogelstein says.

The new map will help scientists study the ways learning changes the brain, how brain wiring differs by sex, and how wiring changes during an animal's development.

A New Insight into the Brain

Researchers hope this new wiring map of the fruit fly can offer clues to how all brains learn, remember, and control an animal's behavior. It's important to note that the brain is much more than just a collection of neurons, says Vogelstein.

"The brain is the physical object that makes us who we are. And to fully understand that object, you need to know how it's wired."

Despite the difficulty, mapping more complex brains is worth the effort, says Nuno Maçarico da Costa, an associate investigator at the Allen Institute in Seattle who was not involved in the study on fruit fly larvae.

"If your radio breaks," da Costa says, "if someone has a wiring diagram of your radio, they'll be in a better position to fix it."

The Way Forward

Mapping the complete human connectome is still many years off. Researchers at the Allen Institute in Seattle are working on mapping the connectome of a mouse, which is still a huge challenge. But mapping more complex brains is worth the effort, says da Costa, as it could eventually help scientists understand how a human brain can be affected by disorders like schizophrenia.

"Every idea, every memory, every movement, every decision you ever made comes from the activity of neurons in your brain," da Costa says. "And this activity is an expression of this structure."

The landmark first reference will serve as a roadmap for future research in this area, which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide.

Reference:

The connectome of an insect brain. (2023). Retrieved March 10, 2023, from Science website: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.add9330?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D29722788558032459770845911841235231427%7CMCORGID%3D242B6472541199F70A4C98A6%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1678392531