New Study Says Gun Violence Is the Leading Cause of Death for US Kids and Suggests What Changes Are Being Called For

Photo by Hiroyoshi Urushima on Unsplash

A new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that gun violence has become the top cause of death for US children during the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating racial disparities. Black children were found to be 100 times more likely to be shot than white children, with Hispanic children and Asian children also at a significantly higher risk.

Pandemic Spurs a Rise in Gun Violence Among Children

The study, which examined firearm assault data from major US cities, found that the pandemic was linked to a two-fold increase in firearm injuries among children overall. This equates to an extra 503.5 gunshot injuries compared to if the pandemic had not occurred. Although the exact reasons for the increase are unclear, the study authors from Boston University hypothesized that community context plays a role.

Calls for Action to Prevent Gun Violence

Medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have renewed calls for firearm policy changes to reduce injuries and deaths in children. These include universal background checks, banning people convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun, licensing laws, restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public, gun safety education, and restrictions on assault weapons.

The authors of the new study also call for efforts to address structural racism as a fundamental driver of the US firearm violence epidemic. They emphasize the need for access to health, employment, and educational resources for all communities, especially those with less racial and economic privilege.

Protecting the Future Generations

As a parent or caregiver, it's important to be aware of the risks of gun violence and take steps to protect children. Securely storing firearms and educating children on gun safety are crucial steps to prevent accidents. Additionally, supporting policy changes and efforts to address structural racism can help create a safer environment for all children.

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but it has had a particularly devastating impact on the most vulnerable members of society. It's time for action to prevent further harm to the future generations.

Jay, J., Martin, R., Patel, M., Xie, K., Shareef, F., & Simes, J. T. (2023). Analyzing Child Firearm Assault Injuries by Race and Ethnicity During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 4 Major US Cities. JAMA Network Open, 6(3), e233125. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.3125