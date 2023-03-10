New Study Shows Pregnant Women Can Reduce Risk by Avoiding Screens and Minimizing Light Exposure Before Bed

Photo by Alicia Petresc on Unsplash

A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine reveals that pregnant women can reduce their risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) by dimming the lights in their home and avoiding screens, such as computer monitors and smartphones, for a few hours before bedtime. According to the research, women who developed gestational diabetes mellitus had greater light exposure three hours before going to sleep. They did not differ in their light exposure during daytime or sleep, or in their activity levels compared to those who did not develop the condition.

Gestational diabetes mellitus is a common complication during pregnancy, with significant health implications for both mother and baby. Gestational diabetes is on the rise globally and is now 7.8% of all births in the US. Mothers with gestational diabetes have an increased risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and dementia, while offspring are more likely to have obesity and hypertension as they grow up.

Light Exposure and Gestational Diabetes

Growing evidence suggests that exposure to light at night before bedtime may be linked to impaired glucose regulation in non-pregnant adults. However, little is known about the effect of evening light exposure during pregnancy on the risk of developing gestational diabetes. This study, conducted across multiple sites, is one of the first to examine the impact of light exposure before sleep on the risk of developing gestational diabetes.

The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Maternal Fetal Medicine, found that women with gestational diabetes had more light exposure before going to sleep, highlighting that light exposure before bedtime may be an under-recognized but easily modifiable risk factor for gestational diabetes.

Preventing Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is known to increase obstetric complications, the mother's risk of diabetes, heart disease, and dementia, and the offspring's likelihood of having obesity and hypertension. The study's lead author, Dr. Minjee Kim, assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine neurologist, suggests that reducing light exposure a few hours before bedtime can help to prevent gestational diabetes.

Bright light exposure prior to sleep can come from bright lights in your home and from devices like TVs, computers, and smartphones. It is essential to reduce light exposure in the environment a few hours before going to bed. It is best not to use your computer or phone during this period, but if you have to use them, keep the screens as dim as possible. Turning on the night light option and turning off the blue light can also help.

Pre-sleep light exposure increases heart rate and may lead to abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, increased blood pressure, and cardiometabolic disease, which is a cluster of conditions, including abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, increased blood pressure, and an imbalance of lipids, all leading to cardiovascular disease.

Conclusion

Researchers recommend that pregnant women avoid bright light exposure for a few hours before bed, dim the lights in their homes, and turn off or at least dim screens, such as computer monitors and smartphones. Simple measures like these can make a significant difference in reducing the risk of developing gestational diabetes, benefiting both the mother and the baby.

References:

Dim lights before bedtime to reduce risk of gestational diabetes. (2023, March 10). Retrieved March 10, 2023, from EurekAlert! website: https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/982136