Trump to Publish Never-Before-Seen Letters From World’s Elites in New Book

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of "Letters to Trump," a collection of over 150 letters from some of the world's most notable figures, including past presidents and other celebrities. The book, set for release in April, is said to contain "incredible, and oftentimes private" correspondence between Trump and foreign leaders, media personalities, athletes, and captains of industry.

A Glimpse into Trump's Iconic Relationships

The book is expected to provide a glimpse into Trump's relationships with some of the most influential people in the world. Among those featured in the collection are Richard Nixon, Kim Jong Un, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Shaquille O'Neal, and Queen Elizabeth II. The book is said to span four decades of correspondence, including never-before-seen letters from China's President Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim.

"Letters to Trump": A Must-Read for Trump Fans

"Letters to Trump" promises to be a must-read for fans of the former president. Each letter is accompanied by commentary from Trump himself, who reportedly considers Oprah Winfrey "amazing" but complains that she never spoke to him again after he announced his bid for the White House in 2015. The book is expected to retail at $99, or $399 for a signed copy.

"The Most Incredible Letters"

In a statement to AFP, Winning Team Publishing founder Sergio Gor said, "What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump." Trump himself took to his microblogging platform Truth Social to tout the collection as "the most incredible letters that I have received over many years."

An Ongoing Criminal Investigation

It's worth noting that Kim Jong Un's messages featured in the book were among a cache of confidential government papers found in Trump's Florida mansion last year that he is accused of misappropriating from the White House. This sparked an FBI raid and an ongoing criminal investigation. However, "Letters to Trump" is still expected to be a hit among the former president's supporters.

If you're a fan of Donald Trump and want to gain insight into his relationships with some of the most influential people in the world, "Letters to Trump" is definitely a book to watch out for. Mark your calendars for April 25th and get ready to dive into a collection of private and often unseen correspondence that will give you a glimpse into the life of the 45th President of the United States.

