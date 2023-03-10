Brooklyn ‘Quarantined Quartet' Takes Social Media by Storm with Musical Journey

Photo by Ytimng.com

A Brooklyn family's passion for music has turned into a profitable pursuit, all thanks to the pandemic. Meet the "Quarantined Quartet", a family of four dedicated to honing their musical talents during the pandemic, and now turning their journey into sold-out performances.

From Quarantine Jam Sessions to Sold-Out Performances

New York City parents Jason and Elysa Hochman crafted the idea to practice their flamenco and Spanish guitar skills as a familial unit with sons, Joseph and Noah, when the city first went on "PAUSE" in March 2020. What started as a bonding experience turned into over 1,000 days of performances, booked nights at restaurant venues, and special concerts called Candlelight.

"We began documenting our journey together just practicing every day at home. We thought it would last two weeks, but we inspired a lot of people and that kept us going," father Jason Hochman told NBC New York. The group fashioned the name "Quarantined Quartet" and documented their progress by filming and posting daily efforts on Instagram.

From Family Project to Saving the Business

The Hochmans founded the Manhattan music school New York Guitar Academy in 2009. When the pandemic hit, they pivoted to remote classes to keep the business afloat. But forming the quartet was what truly saved the school. "Thankfully our unexpected family project really helped our school stay afloat, and now we have students from all around the world and in the U.S. saying that they are part of our classes because they found us through our Quarantined Quartet," noted Jason Hochman.

Inspiring Half a Million Followers on Instagram

To date, this Midwood neighborhood household has surpassed day 1,080 musical posts on social media, gaining nearly half a million followers on Instagram, which still pleasantly surprises the team with how far they have grown.

"We're inspiring people, and it motivates us to keep going. We have really cool experiences from doing this," said son Joseph Hochman.

Producing Original Music and Preparing for a Studio Album

This modern-day Partridge family has already produced ten original songs together, including a live extended play record, with eyes set on preparing a studio album.

Catch the Next In-Person Candlelight Performance

Residents can catch the next in-person Candlelight performance this month on March 30 or this summer on July 14, both at 9 p.m. at the Irondale in Brooklyn. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this talented family perform live and experience the magic of the "Quarantined Quartet" firsthand.

The Hochmans' inspiring journey shows that passion and dedication can turn into a profitable venture, even during challenging times. Join the nearly half a million followers and witness the magic of the "Quarantined Quartet" for yourself.

