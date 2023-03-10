Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin Tells Union Leader to "Shut Your Mouth" During Heated Exchange

Republican senator gets into a heated exchange with union leader over alleged union intimidation, prompting Bernie Sanders to intervene Photo by Youtube.com

A heated exchange between Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, took place during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. The altercation became so intense that the panel's chairman, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders, had to intervene multiple times to regain control of the conversation.

Mullin Clarifies His Stance on Unions

Mullin clarified that he was not against unions, as some of his friends work for them and do a good job. He then criticized the panel for not discussing allegations of unions intimidating workers who do not want to join their organizations. He also recounted his own experience where he alleges unions tried to intimidate him and his employees. Despite being a former mixed martial arts fighter, Mullin emphasized that physical confrontation was not his problem.

Mullin and O’Brien's Tense Exchange

The conversation became heated when Mullin asked O’Brien about his salary, and the union leader started answering the question. However, Mullin cut him off by reading off O'Brien's 2019 annual income, which he had researched beforehand. O'Brien and Mullin then went back and forth on what UPS drivers make, with O’Brien insisting that Mullin's numbers were inaccurate.

Things took a turn for the worse when O’Brien told Mullin that his line of questioning was “out of line,” and the senator replied, “Sir, you need to shut your mouth.” O’Brien fired back, “You’re gonna tell me to shut my mouth? Tough guy. ‘I’m not afraid of physical confrontation.’”

Sanders Intervenes

Sanders had to repeatedly intervene to get the conversation back on track, as Mullin and O’Brien continued to criticize each other. Mullin accused O’Brien of behaving like other union leaders who intimidate workers, but Sanders pointed out that it was the senator's behavior that was being called into question.

In the end, Mullin's time expired without O’Brien answering another question.

Final Thoughts

This exchange between Senator Mullin and Sean O’Brien was a stark reminder of the tension that often exists between union leaders and politicians. While Mullin clarified that he was not against unions, he pointed out that there were allegations of unions intimidating workers who do not want to join their organizations, which is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. However, his conduct during the hearing left a lot to be desired, and his choice of words to O'Brien was unprofessional.

This exchange shows the importance of having respectful and productive conversations, even when discussing contentious issues. In a democracy, it's vital that politicians and union leaders can have constructive conversations without resorting to personal attacks.

