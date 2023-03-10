Ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder Found Guilty of Bribery Scheme Linked to $1 Billion Bailout for Nuclear Energy Company

A former Republican speaker of Ohio’s House of Representatives and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Mathew Borges were convicted by a federal jury on racketeering conspiracy charges. They face up to 20 years in prison for orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme.

Betraying the people of Ohio

Larry Householder and Mathew Borges were convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for ensuring the passage of a billion-dollar bailout for a nuclear energy company. As presented by the trial team, Larry Householder illegally sold the statehouse and betrayed the great people of Ohio he was elected to serve.

Verdict Disappoints Householder Larry

Householder’s attorney, Steven Bradley, expressed disappointment with the verdict. Bradley said, “We will take some time to discuss and evaluate our legal options moving forward and will most certainly pursue an appeal. Larry is looking forward to going home and spending time with his family after what has been an exhausting seven week trial.”

FirstEnergy Corp. Involvement

The release did not explicitly identify the nuclear energy company involved in the scheme but noted that utility company FirstEnergy Corp. previously agreed to pay a $230 million penalty for conspiring to bribe public officials and others as part of a deferred prosecution settlement.

Jennifer Young, a manager for external communications at FirstEnergy Corp., told CNN that “while it would be inappropriate to comment on the verdict, FirstEnergy has taken decisive actions over the past several years to strengthen our leadership team and ensure a culture of strong ethics, integrity, and accountability across the company.”

Bribery Scheme for Billions

Beginning in March 2017, FirstEnergy began making quarterly $250,000 payments to Householder’s tax-exempt social welfare account named Generation Now. Householder’s team then used that money to support the passage of House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout that saved two nuclear power plants operated by FirstEnergy Corp. and stopped a ballot effort to overturn the law.

Millions of those dollars went to Householder’s bid for speaker, to other state House candidates likely to support him, and to his team’s own pockets. Householder spent over $500,000 of those funds to pay off his credit card balances, repair his Florida home, and settle a business lawsuit.

Borges used about $366,000 for his own benefit and used another $15,000 to bribe an Ohio Republican operative for information on the number of signatures collected on the ballot referendum opposing HB 6.

Guilty Plea from Longstreth and Cespedes

Jeffrey Longstreth, Householder’s longtime campaign and political strategist, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the racketeering conspiracy.

This verdict sends a clear message that corruption has no place in Ohio’s government, and the people of Ohio can be assured that their elected officials are held accountable for their actions.

