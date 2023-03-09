Why New Yorkers Are Flocking to Florida: A Closer Look at the Migration Trend

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Are you a New Yorker looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy warmer weather, pristine beaches, and a more affordable lifestyle? If so, you're not alone. In recent years, Florida has emerged as a top destination for people looking to relocate, and New Yorkers are leading the charge.

The migration trend

According to data from the Census Bureau, New York has consistently topped the list of states sending residents to Florida since 2016. The trend has only intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, as many New Yorkers who could work remotely sought warmer climes and more affordable housing options outside of the city.

Florida's policies during the pandemic

In September 2020, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in the state and banned local fines against people who refused to wear masks, seeking to open the state's economy. This move came more than nine months before pandemic-era lockdowns in states like New York and California were lifted. Some New Yorkers have cited Florida's more lenient government policies during the pandemic as a reason for their relocation.

Political reactions

Democratic politicians in New York have criticized the migration trend, but their efforts to stem the exodus have largely been unsuccessful. Last year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams launched a billboard ad campaign in Florida cities denouncing the state's "Don't Say Gay" law and inviting Floridians to move to New York, "a city where you can say and be whoever you want." Meanwhile, New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has criticized former politicians like Lee Zeldin, Marc Molinaro, and Donald Trump as being more suited for Florida than New York.

Who is moving to Florida?

Contrary to popular belief, it's not just retirees who are flocking to Florida. The Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey showed that Florida gained members of every generation, from millennials to baby boomers. In contrast, New York experienced a net loss of every generation except for Gen Z, the youngest adults.

Conclusion

Whether you're looking for a change of scenery, a more affordable lifestyle, or simply a warmer climate, Florida is quickly becoming a top destination for New Yorkers and people from all over the country. With its beautiful beaches, thriving economy, and diverse population, it's easy to see why so many are choosing to make the move.

Reference:

U.S. Census Bureau. (2021, August 24). Three New Census Bureau Products Show Domestic Migration at Regional, State, and County Levels. Retrieved March 9, 2023, from Census.gov website: https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2019/04/moves-from-south-west-dominate-recent-migration-flows.html