Economic Census 2022: Time is Running Out - Respond Before the March 15 Deadline

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

The deadline for responding to the 2022 Economic Census is just around the corner - March 15, 2023. Have you responded yet? If not, let us tell you why it’s important that you do.

The economic census is the most extensive measure of the U.S. economy, and it is conducted every five years. It gathers data about businesses, the workforce, and trillions of dollars in sales by products and services. This information serves as the foundation for the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) and other leading economic indicators. Moreover, it provides vital information to businesses, trade associations, economic development organizations, and state, local, and tribal governments.

Importance of Economic Census Data

Economic census data play a crucial role in making informed decisions that impact the health of America’s economy. For instance, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Fund calls for a $50 billion investment to catalyze long-term growth in the domestic semiconductor industry. Data from the economic census provide valuable statistics for local chip production manufacturing plants.

Additionally, economic census data are highly useful to the small business sector. A fishing supply store owner in Florida could use economic census data to identify potential new store locations based on similar businesses in the area. Meanwhile, a grant writer in Tennessee could use the economic census to request funding to address a lack of grocery stores in their region.

What to Expect in the 2022 Economic Census

This year's economic census gathers 2022 year-end data about over eight million U.S. employer business establishments. The questionnaire includes questions about the acquisition and use of business technologies like touch screens, electric vehicles, additive manufacturing, and robotics.

Not all businesses received the economic census questionnaire. To reduce the burden, data are being collected from about four million businesses, and administrative records are being used for the rest. Responses are due on March 15, so if you received the questionnaire, it's essential to respond. The census is conducted online, and all responses are confidential.

Take Action: Respond Now

Don't miss the chance to have your voice heard! Responding to the economic census can help shape the future of the U.S. economy. Visit census.gov to find out what's new for the economic census, planned data release schedules, and frequently asked questions.

Your participation makes a difference. Respond now, and thank you for being a part of the economic census.

