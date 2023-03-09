Faith Leaders in NY Support an Unemployment Bridge Program to Provide Aid to Excluded Workers, Including Freelancers

Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

Faith leaders in New York are coming together to push for the expansion of unemployment benefits to those who do not qualify for federal aid. The so-called unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed support to freelancers, undocumented workers, and people who have been in prison who did not receive unemployment assistance.

Faith Leaders Unite in Support of Unemployment Bridge Program

A letter signed by 62 faith leaders and officials in New York has been sent to Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers urging them to support the unemployment bridge program. The proposed program aims to provide a cushion for workers who are laid off or whose employers go out of business. Unemployment compensation is an essential labor right that helps workers pay their rent, feed their children, and make ends meet until a new job is found.

The exclusion from unemployment insurance is an unjust system that disproportionately affects workers who need it the most. The faith leaders believe that the unemployment bridge program would provide a safety net for those who have fallen through the cracks. Supporters estimate that the program would provide support for approximately 750,000 workers in the state if given final approval.

Unemployment Bridge Program Aimed at Providing Support for Excluded Workers

The proposal for the unemployment bridge program comes after lawmakers agreed to an excluded workers fund in 2021 that was meant to cover workers who did not receive federal pandemic aid. The proposed program is aimed at providing support to freelancers, undocumented workers, and people who have been in prison who did not receive unemployment aid.

The proposal is gaining support at a time when policymakers are preparing for a potential economic downturn. The labor market has remained strong nationwide, but New York has been slow to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed support to workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Faith Leaders Provide Charitable Support to Ease the Suffering of Excluded Workers

The faith leaders understand the importance of providing support to excluded workers. These workers provide essential labor to families and communities and often have no safety net to fall back on. When these workers are laid off, faith leaders see the impact on their communities firsthand. Congregations have been doing their part with charitable support to ease the suffering caused by lost income, but they cannot do much more to help.

The unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed relief to workers who are struggling to make ends meet. The faith leaders are urging lawmakers to support this essential labor right and help those who need it the most.

Conclusion

The unemployment bridge program has gained the support of faith leaders across New York. With an estimated 750,000 workers in the state who could benefit from the program, the faith leaders are urging lawmakers to support this essential labor right and help those who need it the most.

