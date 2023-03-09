How the Taxi and Limousine Commission Decision Will Benefit Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York City

Photo by Viktor Avdeev on Unsplash

If you're a frequent Uber or Lyft rider in New York City, you might notice a slight increase in your ride fare starting next week. But, there's no need to worry because this means that drivers will be taking home a higher paycheck, thanks to a recent decision made by the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Here's what you need to know.

A Pay Bump for Drivers

On March 8, 2023, the TLC unanimously approved a pay increase for rideshare drivers in New York City. The decision aims to offset higher vehicle maintenance costs and other driver expenses, such as fuel costs and regulatory fees, which drivers are responsible for as independent contractors.

The pay bump of about 2.25% approved by the TLC is in addition to a separate decision made in February to adjust driver pay to account for inflation. Together, the changes give drivers an 8.78% raise over last year's pay rates.

What It Means for Riders

While riders will notice a slight increase in their fares, the pay increase for drivers means that they will be able to cover their expenses more easily and take home a fair wage. It's important to note that the TLC's decision to increase driver pay is a step towards improving working conditions for gig workers in the city.

A Victory for Driver Advocates

Wednesday's unanimous vote was met with cheers by rideshare drivers in attendance, and driver advocates hailed it as a victory. The New York Taxi Workers' Alliance, headed by Bhairavi Desai, released a statement saying, "Today, after three successful strikes, we get to celebrate knowing we took back a raise that belonged to the drivers and did it by reminding the companies that drivers are organized and can defeat them."

Uber's Response

Uber, which filed a lawsuit to block a raise passed by the commission in 2022, gave no indication that it would oppose Wednesday's rule change. "The roughly 2.25% one-time increase is more reasonable than what was previously proposed," said Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein.

Conclusion

The TLC's decision to increase pay for rideshare drivers in New York City is a step towards better working conditions for gig workers in the city. The pay bump of about 2.25% will help drivers cover their expenses and take home a fair wage. This decision is a victory for driver advocates who have been fighting for fair pay and better working conditions. As a rider, you can expect a slight increase in your fare, but it's worth it to know that your driver is being compensated fairly for their work. The new pay rate takes effect on Monday, and we expect it to be implemented without any further opposition.

Reference:

Moses, R. (2023, March 9). Uber and Lyft drivers in NYC to get pay increase, likely passing on price hike to riders. Retrieved March 9, 2023, from FOX 5 New York website: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/uber-lyft-drivers-nyc-pay-increase-price-hike-riders-2023