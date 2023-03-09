New Study Suggests Quality of Education Could Be Responsible for Decline in American IQ Scores

Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash

A recent study has revealed that Americans' average IQ is declining, breaking a trend that has been consistent for nearly 100 years. The study's authors suggest that the quality of education may be playing a role in reversing the IQ gains of previous generations.

The Flynn Effect and IQ Scores

The study, published in a spring 2023 edition of Intelligence, aims to examine the Flynn effect - the phenomenon that average IQ scores increased roughly three to five points per decade starting in 1932. In simpler terms, younger generations were expected to have higher IQ scores than the previous cohort.

However, data from a sample of U.S. adults indicates that there is now a reverse Flynn effect. The age groups measured between 2006 and 2018 generally saw declines in the IQ test used by the study, the International Cognitive Ability Resource (ICAR).

The Impact of Education on IQ

The study found that exposure to education, including obtaining a four-year degree, generally lessened the decline in IQ points. However, this was less true for younger participants, where the loss in cognitive abilities was steeper. The authors suggest that this could be because of a change in quality or content of education and test-taking skills.

Younger Americans and Changes in Education

The study implies that younger Americans' skill sets have changed, which may explain the observed decline in IQ scores. Millennials, who were the main age group completing their K-12 and college education during the study, have experienced vast changes in the education system. These include learning to read from an influential but defective curriculum and receiving inflated grades from professors.

The authors suggest that this shift in education quality and skills may have contributed to the observed decline in IQ scores among younger participants.

The Study's Findings

The study shows that the overall decline in IQ holds true across all age groups after controlling for educational attainment and gender. However, the loss in cognitive abilities is steeper for younger participants, with the greatest differences in annual scores observed for 18- to 22-year-olds.

The authors also note that "scores were lower for more recent participants across all levels of education," which suggests that there has been a shift in the perceived value of certain cognitive skills.

Reversing the Decline

While the study's findings are concerning, they also present an opportunity for educators to re-evaluate the education system and make changes that could potentially reverse the decline in IQ scores.

By focusing on improving the quality of education and test-taking skills, educators can help younger Americans develop the cognitive skills necessary for success in today's world.

Final Thoughts

The decline in IQ scores observed among younger Americans is a concerning trend that requires attention from educators and policymakers. By addressing the changes in education quality and skills, we can work towards reversing this decline and ensuring that future generations continue to thrive.

Remember, education is a critical component of cognitive development, and we must invest in it to secure a brighter future for our children and society as a whole.

