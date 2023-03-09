Consumers Turn Away From Unconventional Brand Names

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

If you’re a marketer looking to create a catchy and memorable brand name by misspelling a real word, you might want to think twice. A new study published in the Journal of Marketing shows that consumers are not fans of this tactic.

Unconventional Spellings are a Marketing Gimmick

The study, conducted by researchers from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business and the University of Notre Dame, found that consumers respond less positively to new products with brand names that use unconventional spellings of real words. Consumers view these brand names as a marketing gimmick designed to persuade them to buy the product, rather than a genuine representation of the brand.

Consumers Prefer Conventional Spellings

In one study, the researchers set up tables outside a college football stadium on two afternoons leading up to a home football game. They offered people free samples of a new non-alcoholic seltzer and presented them with a choice between two seltzers. One was called “Clear,” and the other was called “Klear.” When given the choice between “Deep” or “Klear,” people chose “Klear” only 48% of the time. But when offered “Clear,” they chose it 62% of the time over “Deep.”

New Brands with Unconventional Spellings Less Appealing

Another study asked participants to rate a brand with an unconventionally spelled name compared to one with the proper spelling. Results showed that participants thought the unconventional spelling was a gimmick or marketing tactic designed to make the brand seem cool or trendy. They also thought it made the brand seem less sincere – less honest, down-to-earth, and wholesome.

Unconventional Spellings Not Effective for New Brands

According to the study’s co-author, Rebecca Reczek, professor of marketing at Ohio State, new brands would be better off not using unconventional spellings. Established brands with unconventional spellings, such as Krazy Glue or Krispy Kreme, are unlikely to suffer from a backfire effect. However, for new brands, the use of unconventional spellings is more likely to have a negative impact on the brand’s perception among consumers.

Limited Cases Where Unconventional Spellings Work

The researchers found that there are some limited cases where misspelling a word can work. For example, when the reason for selecting the name is seen as sincere, or when consumers are seeking a memorable experience, such as a restaurant or bar. In one study, the researchers found that a bar called “Xtra Chilld Lounge” appealed to consumers looking for a fun, memorable evening.

Marketing Establishment Not Aware of Negative Impact

Despite the negative impact on consumer perception of brands with unconventional spellings, most marketing managers still believe that it’s an effective tactic. The researchers conducted a pilot study of 100 marketing managers and found that the majority believed that unconventional spelling in brand names was a good idea. However, the study’s findings suggest that marketers should avoid using unconventional spellings in brand names as it can have a negative impact on brand perception among consumers.

Conclusion

The study’s findings suggest that marketers should avoid using unconventional spellings in brand names. While there are some limited cases where unconventional spellings can work, marketers should exercise caution and consider the potential negative impact on the brand’s perception among consumers.

Reference:

Unconventional spellings are a “Badd Choyce” for brand names. Retrieved March 9, 2023, from Unconventional spellings are a “Badd Choyce” for brand names website: https://news.osu.edu/unconventional-spellings-are-a-badd-choyce-for-brand-names/