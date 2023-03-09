How Silicon, Gold, and Copper Can Be Used Against Covid 19

Photo by Sabrianna on Unsplash

Amid the worldwide struggle to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new study by Curtin University in Western Australia has discovered a breakthrough. Researchers have found that silicon, gold, and copper can trap and deactivate the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The study also revealed that electric fields can destroy these proteins, which could potentially kill the virus.

What Did the Research Find?

The study was led by Dr Nadim Darwish, from the School of Molecular and Life Sciences at Curtin University. The research team found that the spike proteins of coronaviruses, which allow them to penetrate host cells and cause infection, become stuck to silicon, gold, and copper through a chemical reaction that forms a strong bond.

According to Dr Darwish, these materials could be utilized to capture coronaviruses by being used in air filters, as a coating for benches, tables, and walls, or in the fabric of wipe cloths and face masks. By capturing coronaviruses in these ways, the spread of the virus could be significantly reduced.

Co-author PhD candidate Essam Dief, also from the School of Molecular and Life Sciences at Curtin University, stated that the research team also discovered that the coronavirus could be detected and destroyed using electrical pulses. The spike protein's structure is changed when exposed to electrical pulses, and at a certain magnitude, the protein is destroyed, potentially deactivating the virus.

How Can This Breakthrough Help Fight COVID-19?

By incorporating materials such as copper or silicon in air filters, it's possible to capture and consequently stop the spread of the virus. By incorporating electric fields through air filters, the virus could be deactivated. This breakthrough discovery could also help develop more sensitive and accurate COVID testing.

The study's findings could pave the way for the development of tools to fight the transmission of current and future coronaviruses. In addition, the materials identified in the study are readily available, safe, and have a low cost, which makes them highly feasible for use in various settings.

Final Thoughts

The world has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over 3 years now, and researchers have been working tirelessly to find new ways to tackle it. This finding is exciting as it could lead to the development of new tools to fight the transmission of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

