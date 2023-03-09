Bumblebees Learn From Each Other in Ways Similar to Humans

Photo by Venkata Suresh on Unsplash

Bumblebees have always been known for their exceptional intelligence and intricate social behavior, and now, a new study conducted by scientists at Queen Mary University of London has further proved this. The study has shown that bumblebees can learn to solve puzzles by watching other bees, just like humans, primates, and birds do. In this post, we will delve deeper into the study and explore its findings.

Bumblebees Learn by Watching Other Bees

The study conducted by scientists at Queen Mary University of London involved a set of experiments in which “demonstrator” bees were trained to navigate a puzzle box to get a sugar water treat, while “observer” bees watched the lesson. When it was the observer bees' turn to tackle the puzzle, they overwhelmingly chose to use the same method that they had seen demonstrated - using the taught method 98.6 per cent of the time.

They Pick Up "Trends" from Each Other

The study found that bumblebees pick up "trends" from each other, allowing new behavior to spread rapidly through a hive. The researchers also found that when untrained bees learned two different puzzle solutions, the group would randomly develop a preference for one, which would then become the dominant solution in that colony. This showed how “culture” could develop and spread within a group.

They are Smarter Than We Give Them Credit For

Professor Lars Chittka, Professor of Sensory and Behavioural Ecology at Queen Mary University of London and author of the book The Mind of a Bee, said that the fact that bees can watch and learn, and then make a habit of that behavior, adds to the ever-growing body of evidence that they are far smarter creatures than a lot of people give them credit for.

He further explained that we tend to overlook the "alien civilizations" formed by bees, ants, and wasps on our planet because they are small-bodied, and their societies and architectural constructions seem governed by instinct at first glance. However, this research shows that new innovations can spread like social media memes through insect colonies, indicating that they can respond to wholly new environmental challenges much faster than by evolutionary changes, which would take many generations to manifest.

Bumblebees Show Culture-like Phenomena

Dr. Alice Bridges, the lead author from Queen Mary University of London, said that bumblebees and invertebrates, in general, aren't known to show culture-like phenomena in the wild. However, in their experiments, they saw the spread and maintenance of a behavioral "trend" in groups of bumblebees, similar to what has been seen in primates and birds.

She further explained that the behavioral repertoires of social insects like these bumblebees are some of the most intricate on the planet, yet most of this is still thought to be instinctive. This research suggests that social learning may have had a greater influence on the evolution of this behavior than previously imagined.

Conclusion

The study further proves that bumblebees are far smarter creatures than we give them credit for, and their intelligence and social behavior are much more complex than previously imagined.

Reference:

Bridges, A. D., MaBouDi, H., Procenko, O., Lockwood, C., Mohammed, Y., Kowalewska, A., … Chittka, L. (2023). Bumblebees acquire alternative puzzle-box solutions via social learning. PLOS Biology, 21(3), e3002019. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3002019