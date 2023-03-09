Study Reveals Women with Chest Pain Receive Different Care Than Men

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Women experiencing acute chest pain receive different levels of care compared to men, according to a recent study conducted by researchers from Monash University, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, and The Alfred Hospital in Australia. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that women with acute chest pain were less likely to receive care that followed guidelines in both prehospital and hospital settings, highlighting the need for strategies to reduce gender disparities in healthcare.

Observational Study Reveals Disparities in Care for Women with Chest Pain

The observational study, which examined everyone who required emergency medical services for acute chest pain in Victoria over a period of 4.5 years, found that women with acute coronary syndrome were less likely to undergo angiography or be admitted to a cardiac or intensive care unit, as compared to their male counterparts. The study also showed that women diagnosed with a dangerous type of heart attack known as ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) had higher mortality rates. However, overall, the study revealed that women had lower mortality rates than men.

Care Disparities for Women with Chest Pain in Prehospital and Hospital Settings

The study identified disparities in care for women with chest pain in both prehospital and hospital settings. Women were less likely to receive care that followed guidelines for prehospital ECGs, administration of aspirin, and timely administration of fibrinolytic therapy. Women were also less likely to receive a diagnosis of STEMI, despite exhibiting similar symptoms to men. These discrepancies suggest that there may be underlying biases and gender disparities in healthcare delivery.

Need for Strategies to Reduce Gender Disparities in Healthcare

The study's findings highlight the need for strategies to reduce gender disparities in healthcare, including increasing awareness of gender disparities among healthcare providers, educating patients about the importance of seeking timely medical care, and developing standardized protocols for evaluating and treating chest pain. Policymakers and healthcare providers should also consider implementing initiatives to improve access to healthcare for women, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Conclusion

The study's findings suggest the need for strategies to reduce gender disparities in healthcare delivery, including increasing awareness of gender biases among healthcare providers, educating patients about the importance of timely medical care, and developing standardized protocols for evaluating and treating chest pain. The study's results should be used to inform policy and practice and improve healthcare outcomes for women with chest pain.

Reference:

Women with acute chest pain get different levels of care than men. (2023, March 6). Retrieved March 9, 2023, from Scimex website: https://www.scimex.org/newsfeed/women-with-acute-chest-pain-get-different-levels-of-care-than-men