New Research Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Spark News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC2Zh_0lCXaRyI00
Photo byNaja Bertolt JensenonUnsplash

Plastic pollution in our oceans is an issue we’ve heard about for years. We’ve been told about the increasing number of plastic pieces floating in our oceans, but it turns out we may have underestimated just how bad the situation is. According to a recent report by the 5 Gyres Institute, the volume of plastic pollution in our oceans has grown exponentially since the turn of the century.

A Closer Look at the Research

To gather data for their research, 5 Gyres compiled information from 11,777 ocean stations across six different parts of the world from 1979 to 2019. The research revealed an exponential growth in plastic pollution between 2005 and 2019. In just 14 years, the volume of plastic debris surged from 16 trillion pieces to 171 trillion pieces.

To help people understand just how large this number is, Treehugger suggested that we imagine a trillion seconds, which would be 32,000 years. If each of the 358 trillion plastic particles found in the ocean represented one second, that would equal a staggering 11,456,000 years.

The Growing Problem

Unfortunately, the problem isn't going away any time soon. The report estimates that the current volume of plastic in the ocean has the potential to almost triple by 2040 if we don't take any meaningful global action.

The Washington Post has reported that there are already 21,000 pieces of plastic in the ocean for every person on Earth. Additionally, plastic pollution is doubling every six years, which is a worrying trend.

The Solution

While the numbers may seem overwhelming, there is hope. The 5 Gyres Institute and other environmental organizations believe that limiting the amount of plastic produced is the best solution. Cleaning our oceans and recycling plastics are important, but they do not stop the flow of pollution into the sea. Limiting plastic production cuts the problem off at the source.

According to Eriksen, the founder of the 5 Gyres Institute, “The world is negotiating a U.N. treaty on plastic pollution.” The treaty aims to cap the global production of plastic and regulate all aspects of the plastic life cycle, including the chemicals used to make it and recycling efforts. This proposal provides a significant step towards addressing the problem.

Conclusion

The issue of plastic pollution in our oceans is a complex one. However, with the recent research by the 5 Gyres Institute and global action through the U.N. treaty, we can take steps towards a cleaner and healthier future. It’s crucial that we all do our part to limit our plastic consumption and properly dispose of plastic waste to reduce the impact on our oceans.

Reference:

5Gyres.org. Retrieved March 9, 2023, from 5Gyres.org website: https://www.5gyres.org/plasticsmog

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Plastic pollution# oceans# 5 Gyres Institute# exponential growth# global policies

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m Your Humble Source of Local News and Updates Across the USA. Follow Me.

N/A
2K followers

More from Spark News

Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's State Budget Proposal Boosts Public Education Funding

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget has been hailed as a landmark moment for public education by the President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), Rich Askey. The proposed budget includes a $570 million increase in basic education funding and a $100 million increase in special education funding. This increase in funding is aimed at delivering on Governor Shapiro’s campaign promise of making public education a priority in the state. Askey praised the governor's commitment to education, describing the proposal as a major down payment on long-term investments required to ensure access to high-quality education for all students in Pennsylvania.

Read full story

Governor Hochul Vows to Revive Penn Station Redevelopment Plan

New York Governor Kathy Hochul remains hopeful that the $7 billion renovation of Penn Station will still push through, despite recent setbacks caused by Vornado's decision to halt a series of planned office towers in the surrounding area. In a recent interview with WNYC's All Things Considered, the governor assured the public that the redevelopment of Penn Station is not dead, and that she is committed to finding alternative ways to make the project happen.

Read full story
Orange County, FL

Central Florida Homelessness Crisis Worsens Due to High Rents

Central Florida homelessness increased in 2022 due to high rents, according to the Homeless Services Network. The number of homeless people on any given day rose, and the situation is expected to worsen before improving. This article highlights the issues with affordable housing in Central Florida and its impact on the local homeless population, including children, LGBTQ+ youth, and those with mental health issues.

Read full story
2 comments
Iowa State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Tests Presidential Waters with Iowa Visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making his first appearance in Iowa and Nevada, as he continues to test the waters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. Though he won't make a formal announcement until May or June, his visit to Iowa highlights the increasing priority of his presidential ambitions and a desire to signal his intentions to GOP donors, activists, and potential campaign staff in early-voting states.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams Launches $15M Shelter Fund to Improve Homelessness Crisis in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams has announced the launch of a $15 million shelter development and acquisition fund for nonprofit homeless service providers. The aim of the fund is to alleviate the financial burden for nonprofit homeless service providers to build, own and operate shelters. The fund will be a revolving fund, which will include $5 million in city resources and $10 million in philanthropic investment capital from SeaChange Capital Partners. This will fund up to 10 new shelters in the initial four-year phase and will continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back. The shelter fund advances the Adams administration’s goal outlined in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness” to replace aging and substandard shelters with high-quality shelters that provide better conditions for residents.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC's Top Officials to Unveil New Public Safety Initiatives in Virtual Briefing on March 10, 12:00 PM

New York City has always been a bustling city with its residents' safety being of utmost importance. The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Philip Banks III, will be holding a briefing on public safety in New York City on March 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM. The briefing will be virtual, allowing New Yorkers to join from the comfort of their own homes.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

7 Great Solo Dining Spots in Manhattan Under $100 Budget

Are you in Manhattan for one night and looking for a great spot to dine solo with a $100 budget? There are numerous dining options in the city, and it can be overwhelming to choose just one. Fear not, as we have curated a list of some of the best spots to dine in Manhattan with your budget.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with North/South Chamber Orchestra Concert in NYC

The North/South Chamber Orchestra is all set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a mesmerizing concert in New York City. The concert will feature the works of renowned composers from Ireland, Canada, and the US. The event will take place on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023, at Christ & St Stephen's Church on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Read full story

How Geography and Cultural History Play a Major Role in Shaping Culinary Traditions

When it comes to food and cuisine, you may have noticed that different cultures tend to have a few staple ingredients that feature heavily in their dishes. For example, Japanese cuisine often includes rice and seafood, Italian cuisine features a lot of bread-based products, and American cuisine frequently includes cheese. But have you ever wondered why this is the case?

Read full story

NY Officials Under Scrutiny Over Procurement Practices; Top Officials Affected

New York's Office of Information Technology Services and Division of Budget are currently under scrutiny as officials investigate whether government contracts awarded followed proper procurement guidelines. Amid this, the deputy chief information officer for technology and chief technology officer at the Office of Information Technology Services, Rajiv Rao, is taking a voluntary leave of absence, while acting Budget Director Sandra L. Beattie has left her position. Beattie's departure came during the final month of budget negotiations and less than a week after Robert L. Megna, who had previously served as the state budget director for governors David A. Paterson and Andrew M. Cuomo, returned to that role for Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul's office has referred the matter to the state inspector general's office, and Beattie and Rao's close working relationship and partnership on major projects have raised concerns. Beattie had previously worked for Deloitte Consulting, a company that has been awarded multi-million-dollar contracts by the state, while Rao led projects that relied on funding streams authorized by the Division of the Budget. Nonetheless, Rao has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, NY

Open Container Ban Lifted in Village of Lancaster: Get Ready to Walk Around with Your Drink

Starting March 19, the Village of Lancaster will lift its ban on open containers, making it possible for you to stroll around with your favorite drink. This is an exciting change that many business owners are looking forward to.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

Ohio State University Says Living Near Low-Quality Stores Hinders Long-Term Weight Loss After Bariatric Surgery

New research shows that living near a food retail store is a significant factor in long-term weight loss after bariatric surgery. However, living close to a food store isn't the only factor to consider. A recent study by The Ohio State University found that proximity to stores with a limited selection of foods could lead to less weight loss. The study included data from hundreds of bariatric surgery patients in central Ohio, and an analysis showed that living within a five-minute walk of a store with a low-quality selection of foods was linked to less weight loss at the two-year post-operative point.

Read full story
California State

Study Reveals a Fifth of California’s Sierra Nevada Conifer Forests Are at Risk of Being Wiped Out by Wildfires

A new study by Stanford researchers has revealed that around 20% of California's Sierra Nevada conifer forests are in habitats that have become too warm for them. This is because the climate has changed, leaving the trees vulnerable to replacement by other species. The study's findings are critical for long-term wildfire and ecosystem management in these "zombie forests".

Read full story

Scientists Create First Detailed Diagram of Insect Brain, Offering Clues to How All Brains Learn and Remember

In a landmark discovery, scientists have created the first detailed wiring diagram, or connectome, of an insect brain. The team, whose findings were published in the journal Science on Thursday, mapped the brain of a fruit fly larva, which contained 3,016 neurons connected by 548,000 synapses. This represents a significant step forward as previous connectomes were limited to worms and tadpoles with just a few hundred neurons and a few thousand synaptic connections.

Read full story

New Study Says Gun Violence Is the Leading Cause of Death for US Kids and Suggests What Changes Are Being Called For

A new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that gun violence has become the top cause of death for US children during the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating racial disparities. Black children were found to be 100 times more likely to be shot than white children, with Hispanic children and Asian children also at a significantly higher risk.

Read full story

New Study Shows Pregnant Women Can Reduce Risk by Avoiding Screens and Minimizing Light Exposure Before Bed

A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine reveals that pregnant women can reduce their risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) by dimming the lights in their home and avoiding screens, such as computer monitors and smartphones, for a few hours before bedtime. According to the research, women who developed gestational diabetes mellitus had greater light exposure three hours before going to sleep. They did not differ in their light exposure during daytime or sleep, or in their activity levels compared to those who did not develop the condition.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Trump May Face Criminal Charges in New York for Paying Hush Money to Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump is likely to face criminal charges in a case involving hush money allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to reports by the New York Times. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has signaled to Trump's attorneys that he will be given the opportunity to defend himself next week in front of the grand jury hearing evidence in the case before the indictment comes down.

Read full story

Trump to Publish Never-Before-Seen Letters From World’s Elites in New Book

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of "Letters to Trump," a collection of over 150 letters from some of the world's most notable figures, including past presidents and other celebrities. The book, set for release in April, is said to contain "incredible, and oftentimes private" correspondence between Trump and foreign leaders, media personalities, athletes, and captains of industry.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn ‘Quarantined Quartet' Takes Social Media by Storm with Musical Journey

A Brooklyn family's passion for music has turned into a profitable pursuit, all thanks to the pandemic. Meet the "Quarantined Quartet", a family of four dedicated to honing their musical talents during the pandemic, and now turning their journey into sold-out performances.

Read full story

Federal Prosecutors Turn Over Over 1,000 Internal Messages Between FBI Agents to Proud Boys

Federal prosecutors have accidentally turned over more than 1,000 internal messages between FBI agents to members of the far-right Proud Boys, who are on trial for seditious conspiracy. The documents may have included classified information, according to Jocelyn Ballantine, an assistant US attorney involved in managing the criminal case.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy