New Research Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash

Plastic pollution in our oceans is an issue we’ve heard about for years. We’ve been told about the increasing number of plastic pieces floating in our oceans, but it turns out we may have underestimated just how bad the situation is. According to a recent report by the 5 Gyres Institute, the volume of plastic pollution in our oceans has grown exponentially since the turn of the century.

A Closer Look at the Research

To gather data for their research, 5 Gyres compiled information from 11,777 ocean stations across six different parts of the world from 1979 to 2019. The research revealed an exponential growth in plastic pollution between 2005 and 2019. In just 14 years, the volume of plastic debris surged from 16 trillion pieces to 171 trillion pieces.

To help people understand just how large this number is, Treehugger suggested that we imagine a trillion seconds, which would be 32,000 years. If each of the 358 trillion plastic particles found in the ocean represented one second, that would equal a staggering 11,456,000 years.

The Growing Problem

Unfortunately, the problem isn't going away any time soon. The report estimates that the current volume of plastic in the ocean has the potential to almost triple by 2040 if we don't take any meaningful global action.

The Washington Post has reported that there are already 21,000 pieces of plastic in the ocean for every person on Earth. Additionally, plastic pollution is doubling every six years, which is a worrying trend.

The Solution

While the numbers may seem overwhelming, there is hope. The 5 Gyres Institute and other environmental organizations believe that limiting the amount of plastic produced is the best solution. Cleaning our oceans and recycling plastics are important, but they do not stop the flow of pollution into the sea. Limiting plastic production cuts the problem off at the source.

According to Eriksen, the founder of the 5 Gyres Institute, “The world is negotiating a U.N. treaty on plastic pollution.” The treaty aims to cap the global production of plastic and regulate all aspects of the plastic life cycle, including the chemicals used to make it and recycling efforts. This proposal provides a significant step towards addressing the problem.

Conclusion

The issue of plastic pollution in our oceans is a complex one. However, with the recent research by the 5 Gyres Institute and global action through the U.N. treaty, we can take steps towards a cleaner and healthier future. It’s crucial that we all do our part to limit our plastic consumption and properly dispose of plastic waste to reduce the impact on our oceans.

Reference:

5Gyres.org. Retrieved March 9, 2023, from 5Gyres.org website: https://www.5gyres.org/plasticsmog