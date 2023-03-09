Private Messages Reveal Tucker Carlson’s Complex Views About Donald Trump, While Fox News Faces a Lawsuit

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has displayed a range of attitudes towards former President Donald Trump and his supporters recently. This has been showcased amid reports over his controversial coverage of the Capitol riot on January 6, and private emails brought to light as part of a lawsuit. Carlson has used two episodes of his prime-time show to defend the actions of Trump supporters, while simultaneously displaying apparent contempt for the former President himself in private messages. While Carlson has publicly stated that the 2020 presidential election was a betrayal of democracy, he has also criticized pro-Trump lawyers for promoting theories about voter fraud. The ongoing legal battle between Dominion and Fox News has also been linked to these issues. Fox News is currently facing accusations of defamation, as Dominion alleges the broadcaster aired knowingly false conspiracy theories about the company's role in the election.

Tucker Carlson's mixed feelings about Trump

Carlson’s public support for Trump and his supporters has been on full display this week. During two episodes of his widely watched prime-time show, he defended those who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, referring to the event as "mostly peaceful chaos." These comments sparked controversy and backlash. However, private messages revealed as part of a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News appear to show that Carlson holds very different views about the former President in private. For instance, he wrote to an unidentified Fox employee on January 4th, 2021, just two days before the Capitol storming, "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait." In another message, he expressed his hatred for the former President.

Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News

The Dominion lawsuit against Fox News claims that the broadcaster knowingly aired conspiracy theories that it did not believe. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. In response, Fox has defended itself on First Amendment grounds, arguing that it had a journalistic duty to cover Trump's claims. Fox has also accused Dominion of cherry-picking quotes from its top hosts, including Carlson, to create high-profile press coverage and strengthen its case. Fox has rejected these allegations, stating that Dominion is attempting to trample on free speech and freedom of the press.

Carlson's take on the Capitol riot

The controversy surrounding Carlson's coverage of the January 6th attack on the Capitol continues to generate headlines. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Carlson thousands of hours of exclusive footage, which he used on his show to present a more peaceful interpretation of the events. The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump about voter fraud near the White House, and his supporters subsequently invaded the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. While messages from the Dominion lawsuit suggest that Carlson did not believe the voter fraud theories, he recently claimed that the 2020 election was a betrayal of American democracy.

Carlson's wider views on Trump and Republicans

Carlson has a reputation for publicly criticizing Republicans and Trump, but he has also expressed more complex views in private. In one message, he suggested that Trump was not the sole cause of the Republican Party's electoral troubles, while in others he expressed disdain for the former President. His coverage of the Capitol riot has also been linked to conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Fox News is currently facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which claims that the broadcaster knowingly aired false claims about the company's role in the 2020 election.

Conclusion

Tucker Carlson's coverage of the Capitol riot and his views on former President Trump and his supporters have been the subject of much attention in recent weeks. While he has publicly defended those who stormed the Capitol, private messages suggest that he holds more nuanced views about Trump himself. These issues have also been linked to the ongoing legal battle between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News.

Reference:

