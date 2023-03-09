White House and Lawmakers Condemn Tucker Carlson's Coverage of Capitol Riot

Photo by Tabrez Syed on Unsplash

The White House and lawmakers from both parties have condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot. Carlson has faced criticism for his depiction of the event as a peaceful protest, despite the violent and deadly nature of the attack.

White House Denounces Carlson's Coverage

Spokesperson Andrew Bates, speaking on behalf of the White House, called Carlson's coverage "not credible" and accused him of presenting a "false depiction" of the events at the Capitol. Bates' comments were in response to Carlson's recent coverage of the riot, which has been widely criticized for downplaying the severity of the attack.

Dominion Lawsuit Reveals Carlson's Anti-Trump Sentiments

New court filings in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News revealed text messages from Carlson to a colleague in which he expressed his hatred for former President Donald Trump. The messages were sent just two days before the Capitol riot, and Carlson expressed a desire to "ignore Trump most nights".

The revelation of Carlson's anti-Trump sentiments has added fuel to the fire of criticism he's facing for his coverage of the riot. Lawmakers from both parties have accused Carlson of presenting a distorted view of the events, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Senators Condemn Carlson's Coverage

Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell were among those who condemned Carlson's coverage of the riot, calling it "shameful" and "disgraceful". They were joined by a number of other lawmakers from both parties, who accused Carlson of undermining democracy and the rule of law.

Reframing of Riot as Peaceful Protest Raises Ire

One of the key criticisms of Carlson's coverage of the riot is his framing of the events as a peaceful protest. This has been widely disputed, given the violence and destruction that took place at the Capitol that day. In particular, the family of a Capitol police officer who died during the riot has expressed outrage at Carlson's depiction of the events.

Carlson Faces Backlash from Dominion

Carlson's coverage of the riot has also drawn the ire of Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation. The company has accused Carlson of spreading conspiracy theories about Dominion's role in the 2020 election, and of creating a climate of distrust and hostility towards the company.

Fox News Accused of Ignoring Dominion Lawsuit

Dominion has also taunted Fox News for its lack of coverage of the defamation lawsuit. In a tweet, the company accused the network of ignoring the story, despite the fact that it involves one of its own hosts.

Calls for Accountability and Fact-Checking

The controversy surrounding Carlson's coverage of the riot has sparked calls for greater accountability and fact-checking in the media. Some have called on Fox News to take action against Carlson, while others have criticized the network for its role in spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding Tucker Carlson's coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot has highlighted the ongoing debates over media accountability and the role of the press in shaping public opinion. As the Dominion lawsuit continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what impact it will have on Fox News and its coverage of the events leading up to and following the riot.

Reference:

Reuters. (2023, Mar 9). White House says Fox News' Tucker Carlson is not credible [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/OgjwYQRoX0A