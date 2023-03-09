Governor Urges New Yorkers to Help Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria

Photo by Dave Goudreau on Unsplash

On February 6, devastating earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss of life. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Chobani's CEO and founder, Hamdi Ulukaya, are calling on all New Yorkers to support the earthquake relief efforts. Here's everything you need to know about the fundraising efforts and how you can help.

The Urgent Need for Relief Efforts

The earthquake's death toll is estimated to be around 47,000 people, with most of the deaths occurring in Türkiye. The natural disaster has left over two million people displaced, and more than 200,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. With the winter season in full swing, the need for relief efforts is even more urgent.

Chobani's Founder and CEO Speaks Out

Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO and founder of Chobani, who is originally from Türkiye, shared his heart-wrenching story of seeing his homeland suffer such a massive loss.

"This is my homeland, and my heart is shattered seeing my brothers and sisters suffer such deep loss," he said. "New York holds a special place, it is where Chobani started, and today it is my home. I know New Yorkers are some of the most caring, compassionate people anywhere, and I know they will step up to help."

Governor Hochul Praises New York's Business Community

Governor Hochul commended businesses like Chobani, who have already answered the call to help those in need.

"With relief efforts under way, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider donating their time or resources to support survivors in any way that they can," she said. "Businesses have a responsibility to be part of the solution, to bring their innovation, resources, and voices - to stand up for common humanity."

How New Yorkers Can Help

New Yorkers can support the relief efforts by making donations to the New York-based Turkish Philanthropy Fund (TPF), which has already disbursed $2 million and raised $10 million for the earthquake relief effort. Additionally, people can donate to organizations like UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and the Red Cross.

Businesses Have a Role to Play

Executive Vice President of the Business Council of New York State, Paul Zuber, also urged businesses to get involved in the relief efforts.

"New York State has many ties to Türkiye, including through business. The Business Council supports these endeavors from the Governor and businesses, and we would encourage those who can assist in the ongoing relief efforts needed during this critical time of recovery."

Final Thoughts

The call to action is clear: support the relief efforts in any way that you can. Whether it's donating your time or resources, spreading awareness, or making a financial contribution, every effort counts. With New York holding a special place in the heart of Chobani's founder, and the state being home to the largest Turkish population in the United States, New Yorkers are called upon to lend their support to those affected by the earthquake.

Reference:

Governor Hochul Encourages New Yorkers to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts Following Earthquake in Türkiye. (2023). Retrieved March 9, 2023, from Governor Kathy Hochul website: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-encourages-new-yorkers-support-ongoing-relief-efforts-following-earthquake