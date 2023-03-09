March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Learn About the Importance of Regular Screenings and How to Lower Your Risk

Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the New York State Department of Health wants you to know about the importance of regular colorectal cancer screenings. Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in New York, and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for adults in the state. However, regular screening can improve health outcomes by detecting and removing polyps before they become cancerous.

Colorectal Cancer in New York

According to the New York State Cancer Registry, almost 3,000 New Yorkers die from colorectal cancer each year. While most cases occur in people aged 50 and older, rates of colorectal cancer have been increasing in people under age 50. This makes it all the more important to get screened regularly, especially if you have any risk factors for the disease.

Who is at Risk?

Certain factors can increase your risk of developing colorectal cancer. These include:

Increasing age

Family history or hereditary conditions

Personal history of colorectal cancer, intestinal polyps, or inflammatory bowel disease

Obesity

Inactivity

Diets high in red and processed meats and low in vegetables and fruit

Long-term smoking and heavy alcohol consumption

It's essential to know your risk factors and speak with your healthcare provider about your screening options.

Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer

In the early stages, colorectal cancer may not cause any symptoms, or symptoms may be mistaken for something else. However, if you experience any of the following, you should see your healthcare provider:

Blood in or on stool after bowel movements

Aches, pains, or cramps in the stomach that do not go away

Change in bowel movement habits, either constipation or diarrhea

Unexplained weight loss

Screening Options

Colorectal cancer screenings should begin at age 45, according to the Department's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey (BRFSS) conducted in 2020. There are several different screening options available, including:

At-home stool tests

Flexible sigmoidoscopy

Colonoscopy

CT colonography, which is a virtual colonoscopy

It's essential to talk to your healthcare provider about which screening option is right for you.

Community Cancer Services Programs

The Department manages community Cancer Services Programs (CSP) throughout the state, which offer free colorectal cancer testing and diagnostic services for those who are eligible. These programs also offer referrals for treatment and support. Every county in the state and all New York City boroughs have a CSP, and you can find the nearest one by visiting their website or calling 1-866-442-CANCER (1-866-442-2262).

Medicaid Coverage

If you need treatment for colorectal cancer, you may be eligible to receive coverage through the New York State Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program (NYS MCTP). Eligibility details are available on their website.

Get Screened Today

Regular colorectal cancer screening is essential to detect and treat the disease early, which can improve your chances of survival. In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the New York State Department of Health encourages all adults aged 45 and older to get screened. Let's work together to raise the colorectal cancer screening rate to 80% statewide and save lives. For more information on colorectal cancer screening, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests website or the Department's colorectal cancer websites here and here, or the American Cancer Society website.

Reference:

New York State Department of Health Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month In March. (2023). Retrieved March 9, 2023, from Ny.gov website: https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2023/2023-03-08_colorectal_cancer_awareness_month.htm