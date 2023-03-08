Minnesota Governor Issues Executive Order to Protect and Support Access to Gender-Affirming Healthcare

Photo by Total Shape on Unsplash

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to protect and support access to gender-affirming health care across the state. The order was issued to safeguard individuals providing, seeking, or obtaining gender-affirming health care services in Minnesota. In this blog post, we’ll break down what this order entails and what it means for Minnesotans.

What is gender-affirming care?

Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, evidence-based care that helps individuals transition from their assigned gender to their affirmed gender. The process is multidisciplinary and includes a range of services such as hormone therapy and reversible puberty suppression therapy. It is a crucial aspect of healthcare for members of the LGBTQ community.

Walz's executive order

Governor Walz’s order directs state agencies to coordinate and use their existing powers to protect and support access to gender-affirming care in Minnesota. The order also prohibits the state from cooperating with investigations by other states that seek to penalize such care. Additionally, it mandates state agencies to investigate health care organizations that may have denied individuals access to gender-affirming care.

What does this mean for Minnesota?

The governor’s executive order does not change any existing Minnesota law, but it mandates state agencies to ensure that individuals have access to gender-affirming health care. This order comes at a time when many Republican-led states are imposing restrictions on such care, making it difficult for members of the LGBTQ community to access the healthcare they need.

OutFront Minnesota's Response

LGBTQ advocacy group OutFront Minnesota applauded the governor’s executive order, calling it the “Trans Refuge” order. The group added that the order sends a strong message to trans people, supportive families, and care providers that they are welcome in Minnesota.

Walz condemns other states’ actions

During his speech, Governor Walz called out states that have outlawed gender-affirming health care, saying that their actions “pose a grave threat to the health” of members of the LGBTQ community. He added that by preventing individuals from accessing safe, medically necessary, and evidence-based treatments, states are working to prevent people from living as their authentic selves.

Gender-affirming care for minors

While gender-affirming care is highly individualized, some children may choose to use reversible puberty suppression therapy. This may also include hormone therapy that can lead to gender-affirming physical changes. However, surgical interventions are not typically done on children, and many health care providers do not offer them to minors.

Conclusion

Governor Walz’s executive order is a significant step towards ensuring that members of the LGBTQ community have access to the healthcare they need. It sends a strong message that Minnesota is a welcoming and supportive state for individuals seeking gender-affirming health care services. By issuing this order, Minnesota is leading the way in protecting the rights of its citizens, regardless of their gender identity.

Reference:

KARE 11. (2023, Mar 9). Walz signs executive order protecting to gender-affirming care [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/TuKHnWOS7CE