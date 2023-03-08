What to Expect from Biden's Annual Budget Outline and How Republicans Plan to Respond

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

President Joe Biden is set to release his annual budget outline on Thursday. While the details of his proposals have yet to be announced, there are already some hints about what he intends to achieve. For starters, he plans to maintain the US as the “arsenal of democracy” by increasing the Pentagon budget, all while reducing the budget deficit by almost $3 trillion over the next decade. He also intends to cut down the national debt, and the unsustainable path of Medicare and Social Security. However, he promises not to raise taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 per year.

How Biden Plans to Achieve These Feats

In a guest essay for The New York Times opinion section, Biden explains that some of the deficit reduction will come from allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for more drugs, driving prices down, and raising the Medicare tax rate on earned and unearned income above $400,000 by 1.2 percentage points. While these plans sound promising, it’s important to check the White House math to see how they intend to reach that $3 trillion and how long it would really take.

Reconciling the White House Budget with Republicans' Vision

The Republicans have yet to release their budget vision, but it's essential to reconcile it with Biden's proposal. CNN’s John King effectively sums up Biden’s budget rollout, which is an opening bid to Republicans. However, what’s going to be more important than Biden’s proposal is how the White House budget gets reconciled with Republicans’ vision, which has no planned release date. “You have a Democratic president saying I’m going to have one of the biggest Pentagon budgets ever, I’m going to slash $3 trillion from the deficit and I’m going to try to shore up Medicare and entitlement programs. It’s essentially a political document saying, ‘Show me yours,’” King said.

Why Biden’s Budget Proposal Doesn’t Stand a Chance

The most important thing you need to know about Biden’s budget proposal is that it doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell of making it past the Republican-controlled House. Even if Biden intends to reduce the budget deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade, it won't make a difference if it can't get past the Republican-controlled House.

What Republicans Want

Republicans will ultimately have to coalesce around their own budget vision, but they do not speak with one voice. Far from it. House GOP leaders have promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or defense. Factor in required interest payments and other mandatory spending, and that’s less than half the budget eligible for cuts. The hard-line Republicans hold sway over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and, were they to unite against him, have the power to boot him as Republican leader.

The Hard-Line Republicans

The hard-line Republicans are enamored with a budget plan drawn up by Russell Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget under former President Donald Trump who now runs the fledgling Center for Renewing America. All of what Vought calls the “woke and weaponized bureaucracy” would be on the table - trillions in spending over a decade. Other people call it the government. The steep cuts suggested in that incredible document would equal $10 trillion over ten years by slashing safety net spending like food assistance and a Medicaid expansion enacted as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the budget season in Washington has the potential to be among the most epic ever seen. While the White House budget gets reconciled with Republicans’ vision, the most important thing to note is that Biden’s budget proposal doesn’t stand a chance of making it past the Republican-controlled House.

