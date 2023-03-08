Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Announces Run for Congress in California's 30th District

Ben Savage Photo by Wikimedia

If you're a fan of the hit '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," then you'll be thrilled to hear that Ben Savage, the actor who played the lead role of Cory Matthews, is running for Congress as a Democrat. The announcement came this week after Savage filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for California's 30th District seat. In this article, we'll delve deeper into Savage's campaign, his reasons for running, and what his platform entails.

Savage's Announcement on Instagram

In an Instagram post on Monday, Savage announced his candidacy, saying, "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues." Savage went on to explain that he wants to address the state's homelessness crisis, create more affordable housing, and protect organized labor, among other priorities.

A Diverse Constituency

Savage's campaign will take place in California's 30th District, which includes West Hollywood, Pasadena, and Burbank. It is known for having one of the most diverse constituencies in the country, which makes it a challenging district to win. However, Savage is not the only candidate vying for the seat.

Other Candidates in the Race

Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Democratic state Assembly member Laura Friedman, who previously served as the Mayor of Glendale, and West Hollywood mayor Sepi Shyne have all filed paperwork to run for the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Rep. Adam Schiff, who announced his plans to run for outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat earlier this year.

Savage's Prior Political Experience

This is not Savage's first foray into politics. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. However, Savage has said that he is ready to take on this new challenge and fight for what he believes in.

Savage's Campaign Priorities

On his campaign website, Savage lists his top priorities as supporting "a robust" public safety presence to keep communities safe, finding ways to address the state's homelessness crisis, creating more affordable housing, and protecting organized labor. Savage believes that these issues are crucial to the well-being of the people in his district and the country as a whole.

Why Savage Is Running

Savage's decision to run for Congress is rooted in his belief that it's time for a change in our government. He believes that reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions are needed to tackle the most pressing issues facing the country, including climate change, healthcare, and economic inequality. Savage is passionate about making a positive impact on people's lives and sees politics as a way to do that.

Savage's Acting Career

While Savage is best known for his role in "Boy Meets World," he has also appeared in a number of other television shows and movies. Some of his notable credits include "Criminal Minds," "Bones," and "Girl Meets World," the spinoff of "Boy Meets World."

Savage's Support from Fans

Savage's announcement has generated a lot of excitement among his fans, many of whom have taken to social media to express their support. Savage's campaign has the potential to energize a younger demographic that may not have been as politically engaged before.

What's Next for Savage's Campaign?

With the primary election still months away, Savage's campaign is just getting started. He will need to build a strong grassroots movement and convince voters that he is the best candidate to represent their interests. However, with his passion for public service and his strong platform, Savage's campaign could gain momentum in the coming months. It remains to be seen how Savage's prior political experience, or lack thereof, will factor into the race, especially against more experienced candidates like Portantino and Friedman. Nevertheless, Savage's celebrity status and loyal fan base may give him an edge in fundraising and mobilizing support. As the campaign progresses, it will be interesting to see how Savage's message resonates with voters in the 30th District and beyond.

Reference:

Savage, B. (2023, March 6). Retrieved March 8, 2023, from Instagram website: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdLSsBpeLg/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D