14 Cats Found Dead in Queens: NYPD and ASPCA Investigating Possible Animal Cruelty Case

Photo by Agape Trn on Unsplash

If you're an animal lover in Queens, New York, this recent news might make you feel sad and angry. Over the weekend, the lifeless bodies of 14 cats were discovered behind a non-residential building in Howard Beach, Queens. This news has left pet owners and animal advocates concerned, and rightfully so.

Police and animal welfare organizations on the case

Fortunately, the authorities are taking this case seriously. The New York Police Department (NYPD) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are both investigating the incident. The cats were found behind a fence, leading officials to believe that they were likely thrown over it. This is a heinous act of animal cruelty and will not be tolerated.

Puppy Kitty NYCity speaks out

The discovery of these cats' bodies has left many individuals and organizations devastated. Meagan Licari, President of Puppy Kitty NYCity, was one of the first people to visit the scene. Licari said, "It's one of the most tragic and heartbreaking things I've ever had to look at, I had to take breaks and go back into my car -- it was just horrible." Puppy Kitty NYCity is a non-profit organization that provides care and shelter for animals in need. They, along with many other animal welfare organizations, are speaking out against this heinous crime and demanding justice for these innocent cats.

The impact of animal cruelty

Animal cruelty is a serious issue that affects not only the animals but also the people who care for them. When animals are abused or killed, it can lead to emotional trauma and distress for pet owners and advocates. Additionally, animal cruelty is often an indicator of larger societal issues and can be a warning sign for potential violent behavior towards humans.

Stray cats also in need of help

In a separate incident, five stray cats were found with serious injuries in Richmond Hills. These cats were taken to Puppykittynycity, a local shelter, where they are currently being cared for and nursed back to health. This is a reminder that animal welfare organizations and shelters are essential resources for animals in need. They provide care, shelter, and medical attention for animals who may not have a home or a caring owner.

Take action to prevent animal cruelty

As an animal lover, you can take action to prevent animal cruelty in your community. If you see any suspicious or concerning behavior towards animals, report it to the authorities. Additionally, consider donating your time or resources to local animal welfare organizations and shelters. These organizations rely on community support to continue their vital work and provide care for animals in need.

Justice for the cats

The recent discovery of 14 dead cats in Queens is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the consequences of animal cruelty. We must stand up for the rights of animals and demand justice for these innocent cats. The NYPD and ASPCA are investigating this case, and we can only hope that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions. In the meantime, let us all do our part to prevent animal cruelty and provide care and support for animals in need.

