The Inspiring Women Who Shaped New Mexico

Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

The Spring 2023 edition of El Palacio magazine is celebrating the women who have helped shape the state of New Mexico through the Historic Women Marker Program. This program, established by the International Women's Forum of New Mexico (IWF-NM), is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of women who have made significant contributions to the state. By placing roadside markers across the state, the program aims to inspire future generations by celebrating the unique accomplishments of New Mexico women.

Honoring the Accomplishments of Women Who Helped Shape New Mexico

Through more than 100 highway markers across the state, the New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program honors women who have contributed to the state in various fields. These women include artists, activists, educators, entrepreneurs, lawyers, healers, politicians, grandmothers, visionaries, thinkers, and leaders. The markers serve as a physical reminder of the past accomplishments of these women, but the larger goal is to inspire future generations by preserving and sharing their stories.

Inspiring Future Generations to Celebrate the Contributions of Women

By highlighting the remarkable stories of women who have helped shape New Mexico, the program aims to inspire future generations to celebrate the contributions of women in all fields. The program's recently revamped website, www.nmhistoricwomen.org , provides an interactive platform for learning more about these remarkable women. By educating and empowering people, the program hopes to inspire future generations to continue to celebrate and appreciate the unique contributions of women to the state of New Mexico.

International Women's Day Celebrations in Honor of Women's Contributions

In honor of International Women's Day, the IWF-NM will hold a public celebration of the New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program in the Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe on Wednesday, March 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The event will feature remarks from New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, legislators, and other guest speakers representing the Historic Women Marker Program. The event will showcase the program's success in educating, inspiring, and empowering people by celebrating the unique contributions of New Mexico women, past, present, and future.

Celebrating the Power of the New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program

Cathy Allen, President of the IWF-NM, notes that the International Women's Day event will be a celebration of appreciation. The organization wants to take the opportunity to update and thank the Governor, legislators, and departments that have been instrumental in the program's success. The event will also serve as a demonstration of the program's power and how far it has progressed. The New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program is a powerful tool for celebrating the unique contributions of women and inspiring future generations to continue to do so.

How You Can Get Involved

If you're interested in learning more about the remarkable women who have helped shape the state of New Mexico, the Historic Women Marker Program's website is a great place to start. You can also attend the International Women's Day celebration in Santa Fe on March 8 to learn more about the program and the women it celebrates. By getting involved and learning about the unique contributions of women in your community, you can help inspire future generations to continue to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women in all fields.

Reference

Espinoza, A. (2023). Spring 2023 El Palacio Magazine features the New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program, recognizing women in New Mexico history :: Department of Cultural Affairs Media Center :: Press Releases. Retrieved March 7, 2023, from Newmexicoculture.org website: http://media.newmexicoculture.org/release/1504/spring-2023-el-palac