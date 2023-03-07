West Virginia’s Health Department Has Been Split Into Three New Departments, but Not Everyone Is Happy About It

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill to divide the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) into three separate departments. The move aims to streamline the state's largest agency, increase transparency in the budget process, and improve care for the state's most vulnerable residents. The DHHR's $7.6 billion budget currently accounts for approximately 40% of annual state spending.

Department of Health, Health Facilities, and Human Services

Starting from January 2023, the DHHR will be divided into three departments: Health, Health Facilities, and Human Services. The governor will appoint a secretary to lead each department. The DHHR currently runs West Virginia's foster care system, state-run psychiatric facilities, and a host of other programs and offices.

Increased Transparency in Budget Process

Lawmakers have criticized the DHHR's current setup, stating that it is too large to manage during a crisis. By separating the department, lawmakers hope to increase transparency in the budget process. The new departments will still maintain an office of shared services, which will be responsible for compiling quarterly reports on the efficiency of the new agencies.

Improved Care for Vulnerable Residents

The DHHR has faced allegations of abuse and mistreatment of the state's most vulnerable residents. The state has more than 6,100 children in foster care, and one-third of in-state placements are with relatives acting as certified foster parents. The office of a state advocate for foster kids and families will now be allowed to independently investigate the state and provide recommended changes to the Legislature. Previously, the office could not interact with the Legislature.

Review of DHHR's Issues

Last year, Governor Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into two parts. He wanted a review of the agency's "issues, bottlenecks, and inefficiencies" before making any decisions. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to conduct the review, which concluded that the DHHR should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The group stated that the current configuration "is not an option" but that splitting the agency would "divert time, funding, and leadership's focus away from serving West Virginians."

A Positive Move for West Virginia

The division of the DHHR into three departments is a positive move for West Virginia's vulnerable residents, the state's budget, and the overall management of the agency. By splitting the department, the state can better manage the care of its most vulnerable residents, improve transparency in the budget process, and ensure that the DHHR is not too large to manage during a crisis. With each department headed by a secretary appointed by the governor, West Virginia can ensure that the agency is efficiently run and that the state's most vulnerable residents receive the care they need.

