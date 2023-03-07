West Virginia’s Decision on Coal Could Have Major Implications for Electricity Rates and the Environment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN0kS_0lA56EVf00
Photo byArtyom KorshunovonUnsplash

West Virginia, long known for its coal mining heritage, finds itself at a crossroads on the future of its iconic fossil fuel. With coal-fired power plants across the country retiring at record rates, West Virginia is trying to ramp up operations at three of its major power plants. This move, however, could have major implications for reducing planet-warming pollution, the future of coal in the eastern United States, and how much people pay for electricity in the region.

Implications for Customers

West Virginia’s utility regulator argues that ramping up coal-plant production could lower costs for customers by maximizing in-state energy and limiting power purchases from the regional electricity market, which tend to be more expensive. However, the company running these plants, American Electric Power, says it's already struggling to secure enough coal supplies due to mining companies increasingly shipping their product to lucrative markets overseas. Running plants more often would require a hefty increase to customers’ monthly bills, the company said.

The utility regulator denied the company’s request to increase power rates and convened a task force to find a solution. This means that the customers in West Virginia would be able to enjoy energy from their own state, but at what cost?

Implications for the Environment

Environmental advocates and others argue that extending the life of West Virginia coal, which accounts for about 90 percent of the state’s electricity generation, will only drive up prices and hurt the planet. Boosting coal-plant production could also significantly increase the carbon pollution causing the climate crisis. According to federal data, one of the plants in question produced more than 11.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2021, making it one of the 10 dirtiest plants in the country.

Coal backers argue that the fuel is necessary until the state’s power system is updated to accommodate an influx of cheaper natural gas, wind and solar power. However, the price of coal in the U.S. has nearly quadrupled in the last three years, and over the last 15 years, electricity rates in West Virginia have risen faster than the national average.

Implications for the Future

The fight in West Virginia mirrors those in other coal-reliant states, like Kentucky and Wyoming, that are grappling with the future of a fuel that has long dominated their economies and that some say is still needed to keep the lights on. However, the economic reality facing the dirtiest fossil fuel is only projected to worsen, putting states that cling to coal in a difficult position.

According to Joe Daniel, a manager focused on clean energy at the think tank RMI, "You have to look at the bigger, longer-term trends and the bigger picture, and all of those arrows point in the same direction." The reality is that the coal industry is shrinking, and the future is in clean energy.

A Time for Change and Progress

West Virginia is facing a challenging time when it comes to the future of coal. The decision to ramp up coal-plant production could lower costs for customers, but it would also increase carbon pollution and drive up prices. Meanwhile, the coal industry is shrinking, and the future is in clean energy.

The state needs to embrace change and progress towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. With the right investments in renewable energy, West Virginia could become a leader in clean energy and create new economic opportunities for its people.

