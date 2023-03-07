How South Dakota Senate’s Decision to Reduce Sales Tax Cut Will Impact Taxpayers and Businesses

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

The South Dakota Senate voted to amend a bill reducing the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. The proposed cut, which would have saved taxpayers $104 million, was reduced to a 4.3% rate, resulting in a $69.4 million savings instead. This reduction, though not as significant as initially proposed, will still impact every business transaction across the state.

Legislators weigh in on the reduction

Sen. Rick Maher, R-Isabel, proposed the reduction to 4.3%. He emphasized that the amendment was a prudent measure considering the upcoming Medicaid expansion and the overall stability of the state government in the next two years. He also noted that the amendment includes a sunset clause, meaning lawmakers would need to revisit the tax cut in 2025.

On the other hand, Sen. Brent "B.R." Hoffman, R-Sioux Falls, proposed an amendment to remove the sunset clause. His amendment failed to pass. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, supported the tax cut and emphasized that it was a necessary measure for fiscal responsibility.

Impact on taxpayers and businesses

The tax cut reduction will have a positive impact on taxpayers, albeit not as significant as initially proposed. The amendment will still result in a $69.4 million savings for taxpayers. The cut will also affect every business transaction across the state, from cell phone purchases to food to clothing and even farm equipment.

Other proposals that did not make the cut

Gov. Kristi Noem backed the proposed elimination of the state grocery tax, but it did not pass the House Appropriations Committee. Maher said that the sales tax cut is the only proposal that has survived the legislative session.

Final vote and considerations

The bill with the amendment passed with a vote of 33-2 and is now back for consideration in the House of Representatives. The Senate's decision to pass the bill with the amendment shows the importance of fiscal responsibility and careful consideration in implementing policies.

Conclusion

The South Dakota Senate's decision to reduce the sales tax cut has both positive and negative impacts. While it will result in a smaller savings for taxpayers, it will still have a significant impact on businesses across the state. With the sunset clause included, the lawmakers will have to revisit the tax cut in 2025 to reassess its effects. The decision highlights the importance of careful consideration and fiscal responsibility in implementing policies that impact the state's economy and its citizens.

