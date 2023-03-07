Stay Alert During Your Next Hotel Stay in Las Vegas! Learn About the Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

Photo by Julian Paefgen on Unsplash

If you or someone you know has stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas between December 2022 and January 2023, you may have been exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating two cases of the disease reported in guests who stayed at the hotel during that time.

The hotel is cooperating with the investigation and has initiated measures to inform current and past guests who stayed at the hotel during the time of the outbreak. If you experienced symptoms after your stay, you can report your illness to the Health District using the survey on its website.

Understanding Legionnaires’ Disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. You can contract the disease by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. Sources of aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains. Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, but those who do may experience severe symptoms and even death.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease

If you stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino between December 2022 and January 2023 and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after your stay, you should seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include cough, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches. The symptoms usually start within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Risk Factors for Legionnaires’ Disease

There are several factors that can put you at an increased risk of getting sick from Legionnaires’ disease. These include being age 50 years or older, being a current or former smoker, having a chronic lung disease (like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema), having a weakened immune system or taking drugs that weaken the immune system (like after a transplant operation or chemotherapy), having cancer, diabetes, or kidney failure, or other underlying illnesses.

What The Orleans Hotel & Casino is Doing to Prevent Further Outbreaks

The Orleans Hotel & Casino is taking immediate action to prevent additional people from becoming sick. The facility has begun implementing remediation procedures and a proactive water management plan. The Health District will monitor additional water sampling of the hotel’s water system to determine if Legionella are present and to ensure the disinfection efforts are effective.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

If you stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino between December 2022 and January 2023, and have not yet experienced symptoms, you are not at risk for the disease. However, if you are exhibiting symptoms, seek medical attention immediately and inform your health care provider of your potential exposure to Legionella.

In general, to protect yourself from Legionnaires’ disease, take extra care when using showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains. Make sure these facilities are properly maintained and cleaned. If you are at an increased risk of getting sick from Legionnaires’ disease, take extra precautions when using these facilities and seek medical attention if you experience any symptoms.

Stay Informed

The Southern Nevada Health District will continue to investigate this outbreak and update the public as new information becomes available. Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

