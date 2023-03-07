Las Vegas, NV

Ron DeSantis Sparks Presidential Run Speculation with Visit to Las Vegas

Spark News

Are you a conservative Republican who's been reading on potential presidential candidates for the 2024 election? Well, you're in luck because Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to visit Las Vegas this weekend as part of his "blueprint for freedom" speaking tour! DeSantis will be the "special guest" speaker at an event called "The Florida Blueprint" on Saturday, March 11th at Stoney's Rockin' Country.

The Details of the Event

The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. and DeSantis scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. The event will take place at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South #160, Las Vegas 89119. According to the online organizing website Eventbrite, this event is part of a larger speaking tour by DeSantis, which includes stops in Iowa and Florida.

DeSantis' "Blueprint for Freedom"

After winning his second term as Governor of Florida by a landslide in November, DeSantis unveiled his "blueprint for freedom," which he touts as a model for the rest of the nation. This is the theme of his speaking tour, which will showcase his vision for America's future.

Potential Presidential Run in 2024

DeSantis is widely considered to be a leading conservative candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis has gained the support of many prominent conservative donors, including Nevada billionaire Robert Bigelow, who donated $10 million to DeSantis' political action committee last year.

Trump's Comments on DeSantis

Despite not formally announcing his candidacy, DeSantis has already been targeted by Trump and his allies with nicknames. However, DeSantis is not the only Republican who has thrown their hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential election. The former Governor of South Carolina and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has also announced her candidacy.

DeSantis' Last Visit to Las Vegas

DeSantis last visited Las Vegas in April 2022 when he campaigned on behalf of Adam Laxalt, his former college roommate, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Although Laxalt lost, DeSantis' return to Las Vegas shows his commitment to the conservative cause and his interest in the state of Nevada.

So, are you interested in hearing what Ron DeSantis has to say about his "blueprint for freedom" and his vision for America's future? Then come on down to Stoney's Rockin' Country this Saturday and hear it straight from the Governor himself!

