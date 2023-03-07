Red Tide Is Back in Florida, Posing Health Risks for Humans and Marine Life

Photo by Ashley Satanosky on Unsplash

Are you planning a trip to the Gulf Coast of Florida? You might want to read this before packing your bags. The infamous "red tide" has returned for another year, bringing with it a host of problems for both marine life and humans. In this post, we'll cover what you need to know about the red tide, why it's called that, and what you can do to protect yourself if you're in the area.

What is the Red Tide?

First, let's define what we mean by "red tide." Oceans and other bodies of water are filled with algae, some of which are toxic but often exist in such small concentrations that they pose little danger to people and marine life around them. However, when those toxic aquatic organisms multiply, they can form what are known as harmful algal blooms, which have been reported in every coastal U.S. state.

One of the species known to make an appearance each year along Florida's Gulf Coast is called Karenia brevis, a microscopic organism with "whip-like appendages" called flagella it uses to swim. When Karenia brevis algae multiply in large numbers, they can form blooms that turn the water a reddish-brown hue, giving the phenomenon the moniker "red tide."

Why is it Harmful?

Red tide can cause health problems in humans, such as skin irritation, coughing, or congestion. People who eat shellfish affected by brevetoxins can also come down with Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning, which can lead to gastrointestinal problems and other symptoms. Those with asthma or lung disease should avoid beaches affected by the toxic algae.

Moreover, Karenia brevis produce what are known as brevetoxins, which can kill marine life and birds. If you're near the beach and come into contact with red tide water, Florida health officials recommend washing off with soap and water and going to an air-conditioned space.

What's Happening in Florida?

The toxic Karenia brevis algae was detected in February and was found at higher-than-normal levels in several Southwest Florida counties in recent days, state officials said. Since it returned, grisly photos of dead fish washing up on Florida beaches have proliferated, and federal authorities are warning people of the possibility of respiratory irritation from contaminated air.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there have been reports of respiratory illness in humans and dead fish in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. The incidents were suspected to be caused by red tide. The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science was forecasting a high risk of respiratory irritation from red tide at certain beaches in Charlotte, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

What Can You Do to Protect Yourself?

If you're planning a trip to Florida's Gulf Coast, it's essential to stay informed about the red tide's location and severity. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regularly updates its website with information on the red tide's status. You can also check local news outlets for the latest updates.

If you're already in the area, avoid swimming in or around red tide waters over the possibility of skin irritation, rashes, and burning or sore eyes. It's also best to avoid eating shellfish from affected areas. If you come into contact with red tide water, Florida health officials recommend washing off with soap and water and going to an air-conditioned space.

Conclusion

The red tide is a recurring problem along Florida's Gulf Coast. Although scientists can't predict when red tides will occur, experts in Florida are researching prevention and mitigation measures to minimize their impact. For now, it's crucial to stay informed about the current red tide situation and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and marine life. If you do plan to visit the Gulf Coast of Florida, make sure to check the latest updates on the red tide and avoid swimming in or eating shellfish from affected areas. By taking these steps, you can help keep yourself and others safe during this phenomenon.

References:

10 Tampa Bay. (2023, Mar 7). Researchers: Red tide will get worse as it creeps up coast of Tampa Bay area's popular beaches [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/Mpsfey3E_SU

Red Tide Information. (2023). Retrieved March 7, 2023, from Visitflorida.org website: https://www.visitflorida.org/resources/crisis-preparation/red-tide-information/

HABs: Harmful Algae Blooms | Florida Department of Health. (2016). Retrieved March 7, 2023, from Floridahealth.gov website: https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins/harmful-algae-blooms/index.html

‌ Mote.org. (n.d.). Retrieved March 7, 2023, from https://mote.org/media/uploads/files/RedTideInitiative_AccomplishmentsPrioritesReport2022_ffw.pdf