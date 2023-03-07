How the Florida Public Service Commission’s New Bill Could Affect Your Electricity Bills and Why You Should Care

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

If you live in Florida, you may have heard about a new bill that could change the way municipal electric utilities are regulated. The proposals, filed by members of the Florida House and Senate, would give the Florida Public Service Commission more power to regulate municipal utilities that serve electric customers outside of city boundaries.

Currently, the commission only has oversight of certain issues for municipal utilities and does not regulate their rates. However, under the proposed bills (HB 1331 and SB 1380), the commission would have the authority to regulate municipal utilities more like private utilities such as Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, and Tampa Electric Co.

Concerns About Municipal Utilities

The bills emerged after a House panel raised concerns about municipal utilities that serve customers outside of city limits. Some members of the panel questioned whether cities were using too much money from the utilities to bolster their general funds. This raised concerns about the lack of fiscal responsibility and financial management at these utilities.

Residents who live outside of municipal boundaries cannot vote for city officials, which has led to frustration and concern from some ratepayers.

Increased State Regulation

The proposed bills would increase state regulation of municipal electric utilities, potentially giving more power to the Florida Public Service Commission. Under the new regulations, municipal utilities with customers outside city boundaries would be regulated more like private utilities.

This could mean more oversight of financial management, including restrictions on transfers of money to city general funds. It could also affect cities that own water or wastewater utilities.

Impact on Municipal Electric Utilities

The Florida Municipal Electric Association, which represents 33 municipal electric utilities in the state, has raised concerns about the impact of the proposed legislation. The organization is reviewing the proposed legislation to determine its impact on communities and the affordability of customers’ rates.

According to Amy Zubaly, executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, member utilities are reinvesting utility revenues into the community through system hardening and resiliency. They also provide direct services to their communities, including hosting community events, lighting ball fields and playgrounds, and collecting charitable donations.

Current Regulations

Jody Finklea, general counsel of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, told the House panel in February that the Public Service Commission already regulates municipal utilities on issues such as storm-system hardening and rate structure. This involves how rates are apportioned between different groups of customers, such as residential and commercial customers, but does not include setting the municipal utilities’ rates.

Municipal utilities can impose service taxes on people who live within city boundaries and equivalent surcharges on electric customers outside the boundaries.

House vs. Senate Version

While both bills would lead to increased regulation of municipal utilities, the House version would go further than the Senate proposal. The House bill would place more restrictions on transfers of money to city general funds and could affect cities that own water or wastewater utilities.

Conclusion

The proposed bills could significantly change the way municipal electric utilities are regulated in Florida. While some are concerned about the impact on rates and communities, others see this as an opportunity to increase oversight and accountability. As the bills continue to be reviewed, it remains to be seen what changes will be made and how they will affect ratepayers and communities across the state.

Reference:

Saunders, J. (2023, March 6). Lawmakers will consider more state regulation over municipal utilities. Retrieved March 7, 2023, from WUSF Public Media website: https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu/politics-issues/2023-03-06/lawmakers-consider-state-regulation-municipal-utilities