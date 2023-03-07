Michigan Governor Proposes Free School Meals for All Students, Saves Families $850

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

If you're a Michigan public school student, here's some good news for you: Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a new education budget that would offer free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students in the state. The initiative would cost around $160 million, but the benefits to students and their families could be enormous.

Hunger and Learning: The Connection

The idea behind the proposal is simple: students who are hungry have a harder time learning. Research shows that kids who eat breakfast perform better in school, and are more likely to maintain a healthy weight. By offering free meals to all students, regardless of income, the state is taking a big step towards ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Saving Families Money

The proposal would also save families money. Currently, many families struggle to pay for school meals, even if they qualify for reduced-price or free meals. By making breakfast and lunch free for all, families could save over $850 a year per child. That's money that could be spent on other necessities, like clothing, housing, and healthcare.

Michigan Joins the Ranks

If the budget is approved, Michigan will become the fourth state to offer free meals to all public school students, following in the footsteps of New York, Florida, and California. The move is part of a larger education budget that includes a range of proposals aimed at improving the state's schools.

A Comprehensive Education Budget

The education budget recommendations include a range of proposals, from funding for preschool to investments in teacher training and support. Highlights of the budget include:

$900 million deposit into a new rainy day fund for schools

$614 million to support school operations through a 5% increase in the base per-pupil

$318 million for school safety programs

$442.4 million to help students reach their full academic potential, including expansion of existing payments for literacy grants and literacy coaches

$300 million for tutoring through the MI Kids Back on Track program

$300 million to continue historic investments for student mental health

$257.3 million toward the goal of offering universal preschool to all of Michigan’s 4-year-olds

$195 million in recognition of the crucial role high-quality teachers play in the success of their students

$150 million to fund matching grants for school districts to modernize their bus fleet by switching over to electric vehicles

$120 million investment in various educator supports

$94.4 million for literacy-related programs and activities in Detroit public schools

$79.9 million to continue expanded support for special education students

$66.5 million to provide a 5% increase in funding to support academically at-risk students, English language learners, and students in rural school districts

$64.7 million increase, for a total of $812.2 million, in funding for academically at-risk, economically disadvantaged students

$30 million supporting new math intervention programs

$25 million for additional support for vocational education and career and technical education equipment upgrades

$4 million to establish the Nature Awaits program, providing every Michigan fourth grader with a free field trip to a state park.

A Brighter Future for Michigan Students

Overall, the education budget proposals represent a major investment in Michigan's public schools and its students. By offering free meals to all students, the state is taking a big step towards ensuring that hunger doesn't stand in the way of learning. And with funding for everything from preschool to teacher training, the budget offers a comprehensive plan for improving the state's schools and giving every student the chance to succeed.

References: